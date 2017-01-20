Search

Advanced search

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington leaves school with immediate effect in shock announcement

19:03 20 January 2017

Tom Sherrington's school Highbury Grove is under fire

Tom Sherrington's school Highbury Grove is under fire

Archant

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington, who came under fire last year over job cuts, finances and discipline, has left the school with immediate effect.

Comment
Tom Sherrington, Headteacher of Highbury Grove School,Tom Sherrington, Headteacher of Highbury Grove School,

The shock announcement that he would be “pursuing other career options” was made in a letter to parents this afternoon.

Mr Sherrington, who joined the popular secondary school as headteacher in September 2014, had split opinion. Union members called unanimously for a halt to his programme of redundancies in March, but parents and governors leapt to his defence after the Gazette reported on their concerns.

In March, we revealed the precarious nature of the school’s finances, which had plunged from £600,000 in the black in 2014 to needing £700,000 in-year savings, expected to be achieved in part by cutting some visiting music teachers, teaching assistants and behavioural support staff.

It was also reported that in the first week after Mr Sherrington’s arrival at the school 300 pupils a day were being given detentions.

"Mr Sherrington has left to pursue other career paths and has asked that his privacy be respected. Mr Sherrington would, however, like to thank everyone at the school and to wish everyone at the school every success in the years ahead. I’m sure you will join me in wishing Mr Sherrington the very best for the future."

Chair of governors Maggie Elliott

The letter to parents, which was written by chair of governors Maggie Elliott, states: “Mr Sherrington has left to pursue other career paths and has asked that his privacy be respected.

“Mr Sherrington would, however, like to thank everyone at the school and to wish everyone at the school every success in the years ahead.

“I’m sure you will join me in wishing Mr Sherrington the very best for the future.”

Head of school for sixth form Aimee Lyall will replace Mr Sherrington as acting headteacher, with the support of fellow heads of school Matthew Little and Leila MacTavish.

The letter added: “She is respected by colleagues, well-liked by students and the right leader for Highbury Grove at this moment in time.

“The governors of Highbury Grove School and the local authority have the highest regard for Ms Lyall and the staff team, and know that you will join us in supporting their efforts to move the school forward.”

At the time, Mr Sherrington told the Gazette Highbury Grove was “facing cost pressures due to increase in pension and national insurance costs, along with general increases of teacher and support staff pay, which are not funded by the schools budget”.

He added: “We have protected teaching and learning, pastoral care and teachers’ conditions as the top priorities and there will be no teacher redundancies.”

The school was rated “outstanding” when it was last inspected by Ofsted in 2010, but the number of students achieving Grade C or above in English and maths GCSE results – 45 per cent – in August was almost 20pc below the local authority average.

Mr Sherrington styled himself as “the Guru Headteacher” in his tweets and blog posts, and has written for national newspapers.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Do you have children at Highbury Grove? What do you think of the announcement? E-mail education editor James Scott: james.scott@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Keywords: Highbury Grove School

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington leaves school with immediate effect in shock announcement

19:03 James Scott
Tom Sherrington's school Highbury Grove is under fire

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington, who came under fire last year over job cuts, finances and discipline, has left the school with immediate effect.

Traditional cars to be banned from parking in parts of Shoreditch to cut air pollution

18:01 Ramzy Alwakeel
'Pedestrian zone' signs shown in computer-generated images of Paul Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Transport for London

Traditional cars will be banned from parking and loading in a number roads around Old Street in the hope of cleaning up Shoreditch’s filthy air.

Islington Police officers ‘risked lives’ to detain machete-wielding bomb vest man in Highbury

16:26 James Morris
PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

Five Islington Police officers have been shortlisted for a Met bravery award for detaining a man waving a machete – and wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest.

Meet the students who learn Marxist theory with Pentonville Prison inmates

14:37 James Morris
London South Bank University students before the completion of the

An unlikely combination of university students and inmates have achieved that rarest of feats – a feelgood story about Pentonville Prison.

Jail for Arsenal and West Ham fans after Upper Street Wetherspoons brawl

10:46 James Morris
Arsenal and West Ham fans brawled outside the White Swan in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Violent Arsenal and West Ham fans who brawled outside a Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street have been jailed and banned from attending games.

Cancer sufferer, 69, ‘shoved in corner for 16 hours’ at Whittington A&E

Yesterday, 14:45 Iain Burns
Barry Marshall-Everitt

A 69-year-old man with stage 3 cancer has claimed he was “shoved in a corner” of A&E for 16 hours after being rushed to hospital with open wounds.

Upper Street flooding: Thames Water reveals 10 victims still haven’t returned home

Yesterday, 09:12 Sam Gelder
Devastation caused by the flooding in Upper Street.

Ten people whose homes were devastated by the Upper Street flooding at the start of December are still living out of a hotel.

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

Yesterday, 08:45 James Morris
St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Staff at a Holloway care home were forced to clean a resident with washing up liquid because of the management’s obsession with cutting costs, a damning new report has claimed.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

The bridge in Finsbury Park

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now