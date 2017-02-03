Search

Advanced search

Highbury Grove placed in special measures after damning Ofsted report – meaning it will become academy

08:52 06 February 2017

Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A damning Ofsted report has sent “outstanding” Highbury Grove School tumbling into special measures, meaning it will be forced to become an academy.

2 Comments
Tom Sherrington left the school on January 20. Picture: Polly HancockTom Sherrington left the school on January 20. Picture: Polly Hancock

A paper, published today, gave the school an “inadequate” rating: the lowest on the scale of four.

City of London Academy Trust, which runs Mount Carmel RC School in Archway and City of London Academy Islington, is understood to be in talks about taking the reins.

The 1,200-pupil secondary school in Highbury New Park was left without a permanent skipper following headteacher Tom Sherrington’s shock departure on January 20 – less than a fortnight before the publication of the report.

Ofsted had awarded Highbury Grove top marks in 2010 under Mr Sherrington’s predecessor Truda White – but inspectors who visited at the end of the autumn term painted a different picture.

In the paper, lead investigator Helen Matthews tells of “poor academic progress hindering many pupils from moving on to the next stage of education and training” and “leaders having an over-generous view of the quality of education they are providing”.

She writes: “Progress for all pupils in 2015 and 2016 was significantly below the progress made by pupils nationally. School leaders do not have an accurate understanding of the quality of education they are providing. Leaders do not base their assessment of the school’s effectiveness on solid evidence because their monitoring processes are not rigorous.

“Leaders have failed to improve attendance. Too many pupils are persistently absent from school and this has a detrimental impact on the progress they are making.”

The report also rounded on governors for not challenging Mr Sherrington’s decisions: “They have often been too accepting of information and evidence presented to them, particularly in relation to teachers’ salary and pay progression.”

He came under scrutiny last year after the Gazette revealed the school’s finances had become precarious. Its bank balance plunged from £600,000 in the black to £700,000 in debt in a year and a half. Mr Sherrington told this newspaper cash reserves were being used to protect jobs in the face of falling government funding.

However the report states that the school is now “financially more stable” following a staffing restructure.

Ms Matthews also said “some pupils’ behaviour around the main school site puts other pupils at risk”. She added: “Incidents of bullying are frequent. Staff and pupils voiced their concern about their own safety. Inspectors witnessed conduct that put others at risk during the inspection. Records kept by the school indicate that these incidents are too common.”

In a letter to parents sent out on Saturday, the school, which is being led by an acting headteacher – Aimee Lyall – said: “We know that you will share our disappointment at the result. However, the school has been working very hard in the past weeks to remediate the failings outlined in the report.

“We are fortunate to have an excellent teaching staff at HGS and our priority now is to support their commitment in every way possible. Our increased focus on behaviour will be key, as will the support of all school leaders to ensure teaching and learning at the school is of the highest possible standards.”

It added: “We are making some changes to the school day and to the way the behaviour policy works that we think will improve behaviour substantially. Starting after half-term, lunch times will be staggered, so only about half of the school will be at lunch at one time. This should help with the incidence of poor behaviour at that time.”

The result puts the town hall in the embarrassing position of having to relinquish control of what had been a flagship school.

Cllr Joe Caluori, executive member for children, young people and families, said: “We want every child in Islington to get the best possible education.

“We will continue to work closely with Highbury Grove School and provide the necessary support towards achieving this goal so that pupils, parents and staff can be confident in its future.”

Meanwhile Mr Sherrington, who styled himself as the “head guru teacher” on Twitter and his blog posts, has now launched a consultancy business.

In 2013, 18 months before he took over as head at Highbury Grove, he tweeted: “If there was no Ofsted, no tables, no SLT – just you and your class – what would you choose to do to make it great? Do that anyway.”

This page is being updated.

Keywords: Highbury Grove School Twitter

2 comments

  • So apparently the considered three sponsors are: City of London Schools who have four successful academies in North London, Partnership Learning trust who have an outstanding school in Dagenham and E-ACT! Who have two good schools in London but have had some schools taken off them in the past and are up for financial misconduct in the past! Jesus Tom Sherrington you have a lot to answer for. Our community school under Miss White, run into the ground by you and your self promotion.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Esther1942

    Monday, February 6, 2017

  • The schools a disgrace, my son was assaulted with a sharpe weapon on two occasions and the school was informed, i rang and rang and left voice messages, sent emails and they did nothing. Eventually got a phone call to say it's been dealt with but they can't tell me how it's against school policy. DISGUSTING. These kids are going to turn to knife crime because the school is not able to control them and discipline them. Get your kids out of there before they are assaulted with sharpe objects because nothing will get done about it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Dawn Thomson

    Monday, February 6, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Woman hospitalised after Newington Green flat fire

Yesterday, 17:44 Sam Gelder
21 firefighters tackled the blaze

A woman was rescued by firefighters during a blaze in a block of flats in Newington Green last night.

Rattling pipe torments people in Finsbury tower block for two months

Yesterday, 16:42 Sam Gelder
Josef Ondko has had to endure a horrendous rattling noise for two months. Picture: Dieter Perry

People in a Finsbury tower block have had to endure two months of torment from a rattling water pipe that makes a relentless hammering sound.

Moped rider fighting for life after crash in Seven Sisters Road

Yesterday, 15:12 Sam Gelder
The crash happened near the junction with Thane Villas.

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after his moped collided with a car in Seven Sisters Road.

Finsbury Park Mosque open day: ‘We are cohesive and friendly...being labelled terrorists doesn’t help’

Yesterday, 12:19 James Morris
Chairman Mohammed Kozbar and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn at Finsbury Park Mosque's open day. Picture: Dieter Perry

Finsbury Park Mosque was vindicated last week. It won a libel case after it was falsely labelled as a terrorist organisation. Yesterday, it held a successful, inclusive open day. The Gazette spoke to chairman Mohammed Kozbar.

Lewis Johnson death: IPCC believes witness to Clapton Common crash may have vital footage

Yesterday, 12:03 Sam Gelder
The IPPC are investigating the death of a teenage moped rider after a police chase.

The police watchdog investigating the death of teen moped rider Lewis Johnson wants to speak to a mystery witness who may have vital mobile phone footage.

This week 30 years ago: Highbury schools join forces to save sixth forms

Yesterday, 10:49 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 6, 1987

Headteachers at Highbury Grove and Highbury Fields Schools joined forces in a battle to save their sixth forms.

Highbury Grove placed in special measures after damning Ofsted report – meaning it will become academy

Yesterday, 08:52 Ramzy Alwakeel and James Morris
Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

A damning Ofsted report has sent “outstanding” Highbury Grove School tumbling into special measures, meaning it will be forced to become an academy.

Rotherfield Primary School’s library renovated to foster love of reading among kids

Friday, February 3, 2017 James Scott
Rotherfield Primary School's library renovation

A community mission to foster a love of reading among youngsters has borne fruit with the renovation of Rotherfield Primary School’s library.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Highbury Grove placed in special measures after damning Ofsted report – meaning it will become academy

Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Moped rider fighting for life after crash in Seven Sisters Road

The crash happened near the junction with Thane Villas.

Exclusive: Islington Council in yet ANOTHER data leak – revealing redundancy pay of 559 ex-staff

Islington Council leaked confidential information of 559 ex-employees to its former leader, Terry Stacy (inset)

Lewis Johnson death: IPCC believes witness to Clapton Common crash may have vital footage

The IPPC are investigating the death of a teenage moped rider after a police chase.

Rattling pipe torments people in Finsbury tower block for two months

Josef Ondko has had to endure a horrendous rattling noise for two months. Picture: Dieter Perry

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now