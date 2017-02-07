Highbury Grove pupils dream up Gunnersaurus as next Disney icon

Artela, Renea and Ella with Gunnersaurus at Emirates Stadium. Picture: Daniel Hambury ?Stella Pictures Limited\www.stellapictures.co.uk +447813 022858

It has been a tough week for Highbury Grove School – but at least their pupils did it proud.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While school leaders were blasted in a damning Ofsted report, Year 9 pupils Artela Qorri, Renea Louis-Marie Richards and Ella Man were representing Arsenal in a Premier League enterprise challenge on Friday.

Held at Emirates Stadium, the girls competed against schools representing Spurs, Chelsea, Southampton and Bournemouth. They were tasked with thinking of an idea to increase football’s popularity in the US.

Though they finished runners-up, the girls impressed judges pitching an Arsenal partnership with Disney – which would see branding of club mascot Gunnersaurus around Disneyland Florida. A club spokesman said: “The girls were brilliant ambassadors for us.”