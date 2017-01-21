Islington Council leader believes new academy will address school places shortage

Islington Council leader Richard Watts says the new academy will help ease the shortage of school places in the area. Archant

The leader of Islington Council believes plans for a new academy will address the shortage of primary schools places in the area.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moreland Primary School will be welcoming in the new academy in September for two years before it moves to its permanent home in Golden Lane. Moreland Primary School will be welcoming in the new academy in September for two years before it moves to its permanent home in Golden Lane.

On Thursday night members of the executive unanimously approved plans to build a two-form entry primary school with places for 420 students at the site of the former Richard Cloudesley School.

City of London Primary Academy Islington will move into a “self-contained” part of Moreland Primary School for two years in September before moving to its permanent home in Golden Lane.

The council’s deal with the City of London Corporation also includes up to 70 new homes for social rent and a 38-place nursery.

The corporation will take over ownership of the school site, but the council will be able to put people on Islington’s housing waiting list in half of the new properties.

Islington Council leader Richard Watts said: “I am very proud to recommend this development as I think it is thoroughly good news for the borough.

“We have a growing population of children and a shortage of school places in Islington, especially in the south of the borough where the school will open.

“There is also a housing crisis at the moment so the addition of social housing will be welcomed.

“City of London also has a very good track record with schools.”

City of London Academy also runs a secondary school in Prebend Street, Islington.