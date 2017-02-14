Islington fire chief at Holloway School: ‘Brigade needs more diversity’

Islington Borough Commander Patrick Goulbourne speaking at Holloway School. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Islington’s fire boss is campaigning for a more diverse fire brigade.

Borough Commander Patrick Goulbourne visited Year 11 pupils in Holloway School to inspire the next generation of first responders.

It was part of Islington Council’s “apprenticeship assemblies” to “energise” young people into work.

Borough Commander Goulbourne said: “We want the brigade to truly reflect the city that we serve. That means more women firefighters, but also more applicants from London’s diverse communities.”

He added: “Modern firefighting is more than fighting fires, with career paths from investigating fires to specialist rescue skills, and also community work.”

For more information about Islington apprenticeships, visit islington.gov.uk/apprentices. London Fire Brigade is also recruiting. See london-fire.gov.uk/job-spec-you-are-ready.asp