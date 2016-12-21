Gallery

Islington youngsters take to stage for school nativities

The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. Archant

Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Islington school nativities 2016 Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Gillespie Primary School Gillespie Primary School Christmas productions at The Gower School in Islington Christmas productions at The Gower School in Islington Christmas productions at The Gower School in Islington Christmas productions at The Gower School in Islington The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. The Key Stage 2 Christmas production of Superstar at St Mary's Primary School in Islington. Years 1, 2 and reception perform Moreland Primary School's Christmas production of Superstar. Years 1, 2 and reception perform Moreland Primary School's Christmas production of Superstar. Years 1, 2 and reception perform Moreland Primary School's Christmas production of Superstar. Years 1, 2 and reception perform Moreland Primary School's Christmas production of Superstar. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Year 2 at St Luke's Primary School perform their nativity, Starlight. Robert Blair Primary School Robert Blair Primary School Robert Blair Primary School































0 1 / 23

From cotton-wool-clad lambs to tinsel-bearing angels, school children from across Islington have been preparing to debut their festive performance to friends and family.

See if you can spot a familiar face (beneath the face paint and tea towels) in our adorable gallery of budding actors.

You’ll be sure to see various Marys and Josephs donning striped gowns, as well as kings, stars and the odd narrator or two.

Congratulations to all the productions, whose shows have come together thanks to hard work, preparation...and plenty of safety pins.