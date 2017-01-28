New North Academy students get creative in business, design and enterprise week

The winning team� celebrate coming first at the end of New North Academy's business and enterprise week which saw students designing high end holidays before making their presentations to a team of judges from Expedia. Archant

Children from New North Academy had their entrepreneurial credentials put to the test during the school’s business, design and enterprise week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New North Academy's business and enterprise week. New North Academy's business and enterprise week.

After being split into six mixed age groups, students were tasked with coming up with the perfect five-day holiday for a family of four people.

At the end of the week, the groups pitched their ideas to headteacher Nicola Percy and a panel of experts from travel company Expedia.

Ideas included an African Safari, a Greek family holiday, a city break in New York, camping in Australia and a cruise around south east Asia.

Coming out on top were “jet wild”, the team whose pitch of an adventure holiday in Argentina contained a detailed itinerary, careful financial planning, singing, acting, a catchy slogan and a recorded advert.

New North Academy's business and enterprise week. New North Academy's business and enterprise week.

Deputy head Fiona Gunn-Stokes said: “It was an excellent opportunity for our students to apply and develop some of the important skills they have been learning this year, such as extended writing, confident presentation and public speaking. Everyone was thoroughly impressed with the way the children tackled the challenge with their excellent and creative ideas, teamwork, enthusiasm and behaviour.

“The children and staff would like to extend a big thank you to Expedia who invested time to set the challenge, and released staff to support this enterprise project. The Big Alliance facilitated this wonderful week, drawing on their knowledge of business and many contacts to ensure the children learnt about the world of travel, marketing and advertising.”