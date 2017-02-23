Search

Advanced search

‘Outstanding’ Monty’s Montessori School fighting threat of closure after decade of service in Archway

07:01 23 February 2017

Parents children and staff at Monty's Montessori based are looking for a new home

Parents children and staff at Monty's Montessori based are looking for a new home

Archant

A much-loved nursery is fighting the threat of closure after more than a decade of dedicated service in Archway.

1 Comments
Parents children and staff at Monty's Montessori based are looking for a new home Parents children and staff at Monty's Montessori based are looking for a new home

The news that Monty’s Montessori – rated “Outstanding” in its most recent Ofsted inspection – will no longer be able to run at Hargrave Hall from September has been met with dismay by scores of past and present parents.

Hargrave Hall Community Association, which manages the hall on behalf of Islington Council, has decided Monty’s, as a private business, “does not meet with its plans for the future” and will not be renewing the lease.

The school was founded by Carole Montana, who is balancing her time as headteacher with pounding the streets alongside parents armed with leaflets – 4,000 of which have already been delivered – explaining their predicament.

She said: “Obviously we would have loved to stay here. It has been like a fairytale these past 10 years.

$quoteValue

“I went to the worst school ever growing up so I started this place to give others an opportunity I didn’t have.”

Kellee Hubbert has been acting as Carole’s personal assistant, and has spent many “exhausting” hours visiting more than 20 potential venues across Islington and beyond. “We’ve had no success yet,” she said. “But we have a band of parents and former parents who are determined to search far and wide for a suitable new home.”

Carole, nominated for the Black British Business Awards last year, certainly has a growing network of support behind her.

Parent Victoria Goodall said: “Monty’s is a gem in the midst of Archway and is something we, as a community, should value and support. Carole’s nurturing approach enables children to gain confidence and understand the importance of values such as respect and kindness. Our daughter has flourished in her time at Monty’s and even asks to go there at the weekend.”

Fellow parent Helen Roberts added: “Rather than having to leave its home, Monty’s should be a held up as an exemplar of creative, stimulating early years education in inner London.”

Centre manager Alwyn McLennan said: “Hargrave Hall is a community centre with charity status. It has been decided the centre needs to allow more community activities accessible to all to use the centre. Monty’s has always been a good tenant. I hope it can find new premises.”

The private school caters for 30 students and a building with a garden and office space would be suitable. It costs just over £2,000 a term to send a two-year-old to Monty’s for three mornings a week, or £3,830 for five mornings and afternoons a week.

Islington Council said: “Our community centres are important resources and we are working to open them up to provide activities for a broad range of residents and community groups.” If you think you can help Monty’s find a new home call 020 7281 3889.

Keywords: Islington Council London Islington

1 comment

  • There is a shortage of school places. I therefore do not understand why Islington Council would not be doing more to help. Is a school not serving the community, or do kids not count?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    AnnaC10

    Thursday, February 23, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

‘Outstanding’ Monty’s Montessori School fighting threat of closure after decade of service in Archway

07:01 James Scott

A much-loved nursery is fighting the threat of closure after more than a decade of dedicated service in Archway.

Finsbury Park garden which ‘drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes’ is under threat

Yesterday, 13:33 James Morris

A community garden that drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes is under threat – but no one will say who from.

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Yesterday, 11:25 James Morris

In December, TfL snubbed popular opinion to change Archway’s bus system. Last week, this led to a sickening smash between a motorcyclist and bus. The Gazette spoke to an enraged pub landlord who was first on the scene.

This week 60 years ago: Newington Green man collapses after being dragged to inquest from hospital

Yesterday, 09:14 James Morris

A contractor who fell 40ft from a church roof collapsed at an inquest – after he was brought from hospital to give evidence.

MBE foster carers who made ‘huge difference’ in Islington enjoy day out at Buckingham Palace

Tue, 12:13 Sam Gelder

Two foster carers paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Friday after being made MBEs for their years of dedicated work in Islington.

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

Tue, 12:06 Sam Gelder

A police chase through the Cally this morning ended with a man being arrested after allegedly running onto tracks at the Overground station.

Newington Green stabbing: Man chased by gang and knifed multiple times has life-changing injuries

Tue, 10:22 Emma Bartholomew

The young man chased by a gang and stabbed in Newington Green yesterday afternoon has sustained “life-changing” injuries, Scotland Yard has revealed.

Islington start-ups: Dame gives women everything they need for a ‘happy period’

Tue, 08:42 James Morris

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we spotted Dame, a company with a no-nonsense approach to periods.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Collage by Joe Orton’s killer Kenneth Halliwell goes on display in Islington

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now