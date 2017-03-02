PICTURE SPECIAL: Schools across Islington celebrate World Book Day

St Andrew's Primary School World Book Day 2017 Dieter Perry

Schoolchildren across Islington have been sharing their love of fiction on World Book Day.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the national celebration of literature, staff and students got into the spirit of things by dressing up as their favourite characters.

There were a raft of superheroes and Disney characters at St Andrew’s Primary School in Islington, while students at Laycock Primary School were treated to a visit by author Paul Strickland.

Send all your photos and stories to james.scott@archant.co.uk to be featured in our World Book Day supplement on Thursday, March 9.