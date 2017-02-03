Rotherfield Primary School’s library renovated to foster love of reading among kids

A community mission to foster a love of reading among youngsters has borne fruit with the renovation of Rotherfield Primary School’s library.

Students, staff and governors met up for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new pad, which has benefited from a makeover and the addition of 700 new books.

More than £3,000 was drummed up for the project through the fundraising efforts of Friends of Rotherfield, as well as from money collected during last year’s Rotherfest talent show.

Deputy head Ciara Holland said: “The bright airy room high in this Victorian school building has been transformed into an attractive, colourful and well stocked library that the children have been really excited about using.

“Significant funds have been raised by the Friends of Rotherfield school association through a variety of activities including school fairs and raffles.

“This has helped to enable the school to purchase lots of new books, a new carpet and seating.” She added the library would be “an area that will contribute towards children developing a love of reading, facilitating their learning and enabling them to research topics they are keen to explore.”

Schoolchildren using the new facility will be assisted by Islington librarian Alix McAlister, who works at the school every Wednesday.