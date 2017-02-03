Emily Thornberry pops in to the Co-op to see Cally shoppers doing their bit for good causes
10:16 03 February 2017
Cally shoppers are doing their bit for charity – as MP Emily Thornberry heard.
The shadow foreign secretary has been busy trying to make sense of Donald Trump’s presidency, but still had time to pop into the Co-op to find out which causes it is supporting this year.
Anyone with a membership card will see 1 per cent of their bill for own-brand goods donated to charitable causes.
They are King’s Cross woman’s charity women@thewell, nearby ‘green oasis’ the Calthorpe Project, and FoodCycle, which turns food waste into tasty meals.