Emily Thornberry: ‘Rail fare increases will bite my constituents – it’s time to take railways back’

13:29 04 January 2017

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry protests against rail fare increases outside King's Cross station. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry protests against rail fare increases outside King's Cross station. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Archant

People in Islington are “far more likely” to be affected by the latest increase in rail fares, according to MP Emily Thornberry.

Members of the Fair Fares Now campaign group, with Cllr Caroline Russell pictured centre, sing their protest against rail fare increases outside King's Cross station. Picture: John Stillwell/PA WireMembers of the Fair Fares Now campaign group, with Cllr Caroline Russell pictured centre, sing their protest against rail fare increases outside King's Cross station. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

As commuters returned to work yesterday morning, the Islington South and Finbsury MP could be seen protesting against the annual price rise – this year of an average 2.3 per cent – outside King’s Cross station.

The Labour MP said fares have risen by an overall 27pc since the Conservatives came into power in 2010.

And, like her Islington North colleague and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, she called for the railways to be taken back into public ownership.

Mrs Thornberry told the Gazette: “My constituents are far less likely to be commuting out of London. They are more likely to have to buy a ticket at the last minute – to attend a meeting called at short notice, for example.

“It is these one-off tickets that are purchased on the day, as opposed to those bought cheaper in advance, where the fare increases really bite.”

She added: “This has been going on for some time and I think the vast majority of the public agrees that the railways need to be taken back into public ownership.

“They are not being managed properly and it’s wrong for these companies to be making such profits by raising fares. People are very angry.”

Highbury East Green Cllr Caroline Russell, Islington’s sole opposition member, was also protesting outside the station with the Campaign for Better Transport. They were singing an anti-price rise song to the tune of “Ode to Joy”.

And Cllr Russell, also a London Assembly member, said: “Yet again, fares are going up – but wages are not. It’s utterly unfair.

“The government is quite happy to subsidise roads, but when it comes to rail, they expect passengers to front up the costs. If motorists were subjected to this, there would be absolute uproar.”

Keywords: Jeremy Corbyn Emily Thornberry Labour London Assembly London

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Yesterday, 17:02 Sam Gelder
Tia Brade

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from Islington since New Year’s Day.

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

Yesterday, 16:11 Sam Gelder
The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

A Highbury man is among a gang of drug dealers jailed for importing cocaine and cannabis disguised as fruit and veg.

Jack Crossley death: Heart was beating ‘twice as fast as normal levels’ after overdosing on MDMA in Fabric

Yesterday, 14:10 Sally Wardle
Fabric in Charterhouse Street pictured in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

An 18-year-old student died after smuggling MDMA into Farringdon club Fabric – before buying more inside, an inquest heard today.

Politician: ‘I was lost in Upper Street – then I saw a horse getting on a bus’

Yesterday, 10:09 James Morris
A police horse gets on the 43 bus in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Simon Crowcroft

A politician stumbled across the bizarre scene of a police horse climbing onto the 43 bus in Upper Street.

This week 60 years ago: Hero postman chases bus down Islington High Street to catch attempted robber

Yesterday, 08:32 James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 4, 1957

A hero postman was praised in court for chasing an attempted robber – even after he got on a bus.

Sir Don McCullin: ‘No one is more deserving of a knighthood’, says Finsbury Park childhood friend

Tue, 16:55 James Morris
Sir Don McCullin and Terry Silvester pictured at a reunion event at Finsbury Park Conservative Club in 2003. Picture: Terry Silvester

“No one deserves a knighthood more than Sir Don McCullin.” That’s the view of Terry Silvester, a childhood friend of the legendary photographer, after he was named in the New Year Honours list on Saturday.

This week 30 years ago: Margaret Hodge and Islington Council accused of paying ‘blood money’ to satisfy ‘loony left’

Tue, 09:55 James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 2, 1987

An Islington Council official disciplined for alleged racial harassment was paid £16,000 to “go quietly”.

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Tia Brade

Politician: ‘I was lost in Upper Street – then I saw a horse getting on a bus’

A police horse gets on the 43 bus in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Simon Crowcroft

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

Four people were robbed in three separate attacks in the days leading up to Christmas. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

