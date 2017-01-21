Search

Advanced search

Emirates Stadium neighbours caught selling parking spaces for profit on Arsenal matchdays

11:29 24 January 2017

Parking is an issue outside Emirates Stadium on Arsenal matchdays. Picture: Daniel Hambury/EMPICS SPORT

Parking is an issue outside Emirates Stadium on Arsenal matchdays. Picture: Daniel Hambury/EMPICS SPORT

EMPICS Sport

Islington Council has taken action against two people in Finsbury Park who sold parking visitor vouchers for profit on Arsenal matchdays – and warned similar measures will be taken against others who abuse the system.

Comment

Visitor vouchers are available for Islington tenants and homeowners who need a parking space for friends or family. But an opportunistic minority “misused” the system by buying vouchers to sell to Gooners travelling by car on matchdays.

A council investigation revealed two culprits in Ambler Road. Their punishment is a ban on buying visitor vouchers.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington’s environment and transport leader, said: “Visitor vouchers are there to help residents who occasionally need a parking space near their home, for example for friends, family or a tradesman’s van. The vast majority of local residents use them in this way.

“However a small number of people have been buying large numbers of vouchers and selling them on for profit. This has been a particular issue around Emirates Stadium.

“This is entirely against the spirit of visitor vouchers and also against the council’s goal of promoting walking, cycling and public transport. We have now stopped selling vouchers to two people who were selling on visitor vouchers for profit, and will take similar action against others who do the same.”

The council has appealed for people with information on anyone selling vouchers for profit to email contact parkingfraud@islington.gov.uk

Keywords: Claudia Webbe Islington Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Emirates Stadium neighbours caught selling parking spaces for profit on Arsenal matchdays

11:29 James Morris
Parking is an issue outside Emirates Stadium on Arsenal matchdays. Picture: Daniel Hambury/EMPICS SPORT

Islington Council has taken action against two people in Finsbury Park who sold parking visitor vouchers for profit on Arsenal matchdays – and warned similar measures will be taken against others who abuse the system.

Clerkenwell fire station: Snubbed charity to hand petition to Sadiq Khan

10:41 Sam Gelder
Peter Ulrich outside the fire station.

The little-known charity desperate to buy the old Clerkenwell fire station site is planning to take its campaign all the way to Sadiq Khan.

Highbury schoolgirl attack: Man jailed for horrific assault on 13-year-old pupil

Yesterday, 16:29 Sam Gelder
Jailed: Lester Jackson. Picture: Met Police

A sexual predator who randomly attacked a teenage girl as she walked to school in Highbury has today been jailed for six years.

Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

Yesterday, 15:38 Sam Corbishley
Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Finsbury Park school in running for funding to improve ‘magical woodland’

Yesterday, 14:23 Sam Gelder
Ambler Primary School's Wildwood Project is in line for a £5,000 cash boost

Green-fingered youngsters could be growing their own fruit and veg if their school wins a £5,000 grant.

Westbourne Estate at 40: Neighbours recall how they reclaimed a Cally neighbourhood from drugs and gangs

Yesterday, 10:38 James Morris
Surrounded by residents, children and sports coaches, deputy mayor Cllr Una OHalloran officially opens the new sports area at Westbourne Estate on Saturday. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Cally’s Westbourne Estate celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday. the Gazette hears how it was reclaimed from the hands of drug dealers.

‘Devil-worshipper’ who raped teenager in his Satan-themed Barnsbury flat jailed for nine years

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Ramzy Alwakeel
Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A self-styled devil worshipper who locked a teenager in his Barnsbury flat and raped her has been jailed for nine years.

Islington Council leader believes new academy will address school places shortage

Saturday, January 21, 2017 James Scott
Islington Council leader Richard Watts says the new academy will help ease the shortage of school places in the area.

The leader of Islington Council believes plans for a new academy will address the shortage of primary schools places in the area.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Highbury schoolgirl attack: Man jailed for horrific assault on 13-year-old pupil

Jailed: Lester Jackson. Picture: Met Police

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington leaves school with immediate effect in shock announcement

Tom Sherrington's school Highbury Grove is under fire

Westbourne Estate at 40: Neighbours recall how they reclaimed a Cally neighbourhood from drugs and gangs

Surrounded by residents, children and sports coaches, deputy mayor Cllr Una OHalloran officially opens the new sports area at Westbourne Estate on Saturday. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipper’ who raped teenager in his Satan-themed Barnsbury flat jailed for nine years

Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Islington Police officers ‘risked lives’ to detain machete-wielding bomb vest man in Highbury

PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now