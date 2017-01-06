Campaigners win right to appeal against Wireless in Finsbury Park

Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in 2014. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The Friends of Finsbury Park group will return to the High Court in its campaign against Wireless Festival and other music events.

Last year, the court threw out its challenge to Haringey Council allowing Wireless to take place in the park.

However, the group today announced it has been given the go-ahead to appeal this decision. It claims that shutting part of the park from public use is “unlawful” as it contravenes the Greater London Parks and Open Spaces Act 1967 and Public Health Amendment Act 1890.

After disorder at Wireless 2015, Friends of Finsbury Park has campaigned against music events, claiming disruption and anti-social behaviour in surrounding streets and “thousands of pairs of feet” causing severe damage to the “fabric of the park”.

Chairman Tom Palin told the Gazette this afternoon: “This is going to be a very important case. Cash-strapped authorities are doing what they can to generate money and this over-commercialisation means we could lose our green spaces.”

Haringey Council has defended its policy towards the park, which lies just outside the Islington border. Environment leader Cllr Peray Ahmet said last year that events like Wireless “make a huge contribution to London’s cultural scene”, while assuring the council seeks to make it “safe and enjoyable for all”.

The High Court appeal date is yet to be confirmed.

