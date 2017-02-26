Islington Council wants motorists to ditch petrol and diesel cars

Islington Council is rolling out 100 electric charging points across the borough. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The town hall is planning to help clean Islington’s filthy air by installing 100 roadside electric charging points over the next year.

Islington Council is hoping the wide availability will encourage people to choose electric cars and combat carbon dioxide and diesel emissions.

Today’s announcement came four days after the Islington Green Party held a public meeting on the borough’s air pollution issues.

The roll-out will include lampposts which can fully charge cars in three to four hours, as well as “rapid chargers” which can give 80 per cent charge in half an hour.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington’s environment leader, said: “Tackling poor air quality and diesel emissions are two of the biggest issues, not only for residents but for Islington and London as a whole.

“This is not a trial, we are taking the lead and rolling out this cutting-edge technology in our streets, and will continue to explore every avenue to help improve our air.

“We know that some people need to drive in London, so the easier we make it for them to ditch their petrol or diesel vehicles in favour of electric ones, the better.”

The charging points will be installed in locations where the council knows demand already exists.