Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

16:53 28 February 2017

Marie Wilson with her Chihuahua, Madison, in the garden where she was attacked on Thursday. Marie now has a cricket bat ready to defend against prowling foxes. Picture: Polly Hancock

An Islington fitness instructor was forced to fight a fox – to stop it killing her tiny Chihuahua.

Seven-year-old Madison weighs just 2.4kg, and now relies on weightlifting owner Marie Wilson, of Almorah Road in Islington, for protection.

The creature pounced while Madison was playing in Marie’s back garden on Thursday night. The attack only ended when Marie ran outside and kicked the fox until it let go – suffering a broken toe in the process.

Madison, who was rushed to the Celia Hammond Animal Trust in Canning Town, was left with body parts sticking out of her stomach, while the fox also dragged two teeth from her gum.

Marie, 42, told the Gazette: “I was getting ready for work but keeping an eye outside. I turned my back for one second, then I saw Madison on her back, with the fox on top of her. Her whole stomach was in its mouth. I thought she was dead.

“I just thought: if she’s been killed, I’m at least getting the body back. I ran outside and started kicking at the fox. It wasn’t budging and dragged her across the garden. Then I gave it one big kick, which broke my toe, and it finally let go. It’s lucky I lift weights for a living.

“All I saw was blood. It was all over her face. There were body parts sticking out of her tummy. I was delirious. I can’t get that vision out of my head. The vets think she will recover but it will take a long time. I was unable to sleep last night – because I had a dog crying all night.”

Marie now has a cricket bat resting by her back door in case the fox strikes again: “At the moment foxes know they can come into our gardens without encountering a threat. Well, I tell you what: I’m a threat. In future I’ll have a cricket bat with me for defence whenever I take the dogs into the garden.”

She called on Islington Council to enforce against foxes, but a spokesman said: “We were saddened and concerned to hear about this upsetting incident and hope Ms Wilson’s dog makes a full recovery.

“Unfortunately, under existing controls, the council has no remit to regulate local fox populations as they do not carry disease, unlike rats. We’d suggest Ms Wilson contacts the Fox Project, which provides helpful practical advice on deterring the animals.”

Most read news

