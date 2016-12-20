Father pays tribute to Demi Williams saying her death ‘broke our hearts’

The father of Archway woman Demi Williams today paid tribute to his “loving daughter”, saying her death “broke our hearts”.

Demi, 22, killed herself in March at her flat in Oakdale Court, Fortnum Road.

An inquest last week concluded Islington mental health workers had “missed opportunities” to save her by checking whether she had managed to get hold of helium gas.

This was despite Demi revealing in January that she had bought helium with the intention of ending her life.

Her father Goodeson Williams, 55, of Harringay, has publicly issued a poem called God’s Garden, penned by an unknown author, in memory of Demi.

The three-verse rhyme references the struggles his daughter had faced.

“He knew you were in suffering, he knew you were in pain,” it reads, continuing: “It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.”

Mr Williams, who was among family members at St Pancras Coroner’s Court for last week’s inquest, added: “Rest in peace my loving daughter.”