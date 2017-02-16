Finsbury Park bar Zelman Drinks looks to continue reputation of Silver Bullet with live music

General manager Josh Montgomerie and bar manager Dario Mazziotta outside the new-look venue Archant

The bar that replaced independent music venue The Silver Bullet is to start hosting gigs three times a week, bosses have revealed.

Zelman Drinks opened in October after being bought by the Goodman Restaurant Group – which owns the Burger and Lobster chain.

But it came under fire from fans who had fought to save the bullet, including Jeremy Corbyn.

Operations director Dave Strauss – who lives locally – vowed to hold live music events but none have been held since doors opened in October because of a licensing dispute.

That will change a week on Sunday, though, when the first “jazz jam” is held. And before then the first DJ night will take place on Thursday.

Assistant manager Colin O’Reilly told the Gazette the aim was to continue the reputation of the Silver Bullet, which hosted acts including Rudimental and Laura Marling.

Colin O’Reilly told the Gazette: “Obviously, this was a well-known venue for live music around London. So we would like to build up a similar reputation to the one the Silver Bullet had.

“We have obviously had a lot of interest from people in the area. Customers keep coming in and asking if we are going to have live music and we want to get back into it.

“We are looking at having three events a week, one of which will be the DJ night. The plan is to get a regular jazz and blues session going on a Sunday.”

Colin said some people are still not happy about the change but he hoped the music events would change that.

Thursday’s Zelman Disco Society event will feature DJs GCDJ playing disco, soul and funk from 10pm to 2am.

And for those that miss the Silver Bullet, a reunion event is taking place on Saturday next week in collabration with Passing Clouds, another independent music hub that closed in Dalston last year.

