Search

Advanced search

Finsbury Park bar Zelman Drinks looks to continue reputation of Silver Bullet with live music

17:03 16 February 2017

General manager Josh Montgomerie and bar manager Dario Mazziotta outside the new-look venue

General manager Josh Montgomerie and bar manager Dario Mazziotta outside the new-look venue

Archant

The bar that replaced independent music venue The Silver Bullet is to start hosting gigs three times a week, bosses have revealed.

Comment
Independent live music venue Silver Bullet is closing after being bought by an upmarket restaurant chainIndependent live music venue Silver Bullet is closing after being bought by an upmarket restaurant chain

Zelman Drinks opened in October after being bought by the Goodman Restaurant Group – which owns the Burger and Lobster chain.

But it came under fire from fans who had fought to save the bullet, including Jeremy Corbyn.

Operations director Dave Strauss – who lives locally – vowed to hold live music events but none have been held since doors opened in October because of a licensing dispute.

That will change a week on Sunday, though, when the first “jazz jam” is held. And before then the first DJ night will take place on Thursday.

Assistant manager Colin O’Reilly told the Gazette the aim was to continue the reputation of the Silver Bullet, which hosted acts including Rudimental and Laura Marling.

Colin O’Reilly told the Gazette: “Obviously, this was a well-known venue for live music around London. So we would like to build up a similar reputation to the one the Silver Bullet had.

“We have obviously had a lot of interest from people in the area. Customers keep coming in and asking if we are going to have live music and we want to get back into it.

“We are looking at having three events a week, one of which will be the DJ night. The plan is to get a regular jazz and blues session going on a Sunday.”

Colin said some people are still not happy about the change but he hoped the music events would change that.

Thursday’s Zelman Disco Society event will feature DJs GCDJ playing disco, soul and funk from 10pm to 2am.

And for those that miss the Silver Bullet, a reunion event is taking place on Saturday next week in collabration with Passing Clouds, another independent music hub that closed in Dalston last year.

The Grand Theft Audio event will take place on Saturday at The Hive Dalston in Kingsland Road. For details on that, click here.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Exclusive: Pentonville prison: Plot to smuggle package into jail is foiled as pink ropes seen dangling over wall

13:02 Emma Youle
Lines of bright pink rope (circled) can be seen dangling over the walls of Pentonville prison this morning.

Prison bosses say they have stopped an illicit package being smuggled into HMP Pentonville today.

Charles Goodson-Wickes: The man with a finger in every Islington pie

12:22 James Morris
Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes is Islington’s representative to the Royal Family. He talks to the Gazette about his work and aspirations for our borough.

Finsbury Park bar Zelman Drinks looks to continue reputation of Silver Bullet with live music

24 minutes ago Sam Gelder
General manager Josh Montgomerie and bar manager Dario Mazziotta outside the new-look venue

The bar that replaced independent music venue The Silver Bullet is to start hosting gigs three times a week, bosses have revealed.

Upper Holloway woman ‘living in fear’ of raw sewage shooting out of kitchen sink

07:49 James Morris
'Gurgling' raw sewage has been shooting up Sue Kelly's sink for the past two years. Picture: Polly Hancock

A pensioner is “living in fear” of jets of human faeces shooting out of her kitchen sink.

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

Yesterday, 16:34 Sam Gelder
The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

Yesterday, 16:06 Iain Burns
The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Highbury Fields Bandstand facing closure after four decades

Yesterday, 15:28 James Morris
Wilfred Hatchett, aged four, leads a protest against council cuts to Highbury Fields Bandstand. Picture: Polly Hancock

Retiring school teachers often muse at how they’ve taught more than one generation of the same family. There’s a similar feeling with Highbury Fields Bandstand.

Clerkenwell woman and Highbury man charged with assaulting police officers at train stations

Yesterday, 13:11 James Morris
An officer was spat at at King's Cross station. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

A woman and man from Islington have been charged with spitting at police officers on Monday.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Holloway Road fire: Old record shop goes up in flames days after drugs raid

The fire started at 6.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Stephen Kent

Updated: York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward after victim collapsed in McDonald’s

York Way's junction with Pentonville Road and the McDonald's restaurant where the 27-year-old man collapsed this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

Blackstock Road greengrocer furious at unlicensed street stall selling Valentine’s Day gifts

John Mackie in front of his greengrocer's shop in Blackstock Road. Picture: Dieter Perry

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now