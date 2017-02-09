Search

Advanced search

Finsbury Park entrepreneur makes £1million by giving money away

11:51 09 February 2017

Chris Holbrook, founder of Free Postcode Lottery. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Chris Holbrook, founder of Free Postcode Lottery. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Archant

A Finsbury Park entrepreneur behind one of the UK’s most popular websites yesterday hit a £1million jackpot – just two years after his business went full-time.

Comment

Chris Holbrook, 38, is the brains behind Free Postcode Lottery, the world’s first free-to-enter lottery.

His company, behind Finsbury Park station in Morris Place, has a daily prize pot of £400. Users simply enter their postcode and check the results every day. Missed prizes are rolled over to the next day. Winners also have the opportunity to donate their money to charity.

The site makes money through adverts, and yesterday struck a £1million deal with Zeal Investments for 10 per cent of the company.

Chris intially ran Free Postcode Lottery in his spare time after founding the company in 2011. While cycling to work, he was listening to Radio 4’s Today programme, which was discussing a cancer drug and how provision was a “postcode lottery”.

From there, Chris’s idea for Free Postcode Lottery was born: reward rather than punish people for where they live. A former IT worker, he went full-time two years ago and it now has 300,000 daily users.

Chris, who moved to Finsbury Park from Canada aged 11, said: “This deal is a massive step towards shaking up a slow-moving industry. The global lottery market is in desperate need of fresh and original ideas and we believe the free-to-enter model of Free Postcode Lottery provides that.”

The investment will go towards his ambition of giving away £20,000 a day, with 20 pc of the population playing. Chris added: “Since we launched, many others have tried and failed to replicate our success and a large part of that is down our fantastically loyal players. Nothing is changing – apart from maybe bigger daily jackpots!”

Keywords: United Kingdom Canada

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Finsbury Park entrepreneur makes £1million by giving money away

11:51 James Morris
Chris Holbrook, founder of Free Postcode Lottery. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

A Finsbury Park entrepreneur behind one of the UK’s most popular websites yesterday hit a £1million jackpot – just two years after his business went full-time.

Staff at posh Highbury Stadium flats told grieving Arsenal fan: ‘Don’t leave your flowers here’

07:00 James Morris
Darren Marsh's family: mum Daphne, brother Kevin and dad Terry lay flowers at Highbury Stadium in 2005. Picture: family of Darren Marsh

A lifelong Arsenal fan was stopped from laying flowers in the posh Highbury Stadium flat complex where his 21-year-old son’s ashes were scattered.

Eight guns handed to Islington Police as officers urge: ‘Keep them coming’

Yesterday, 17:01 James Morris
Seven of the eight guns handed in to Islington Police in a firearms amnesty. Picture: Islington MPS/Twitter

These guns were taken off Islington’s streets after a firearms amnesty this week.

Parents join teachers to rally against Highbury Grove School being turned into academy

Yesterday, 11:54 James Scott
Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Parents have joined Highbury Grove teachers to rally against the school being turned into an academy.

This week 60 years ago: Stabbing in 20-man Balls Pond Road brawl

Yesterday, 10:31 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 8, 1957

A suspected knifeman hid his blade in a wasteground, Old Street Magistrates’ Court heard.

Islington Council to intervene on aggressive kids who have suffered domestic violence

Yesterday, 07:00 James Morris
Islington Council staff observed a clear link between children seeing or experiencing domestic violence and subsequently getting caught up in the criminal justice system. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Islington schoolchildren who show signs of aggressive behaviour after experiencing domestic violence are to receive special support.

Upper Street tapas bar shut down hours before review

Tue, 18:32 Sam Gelder
Canas y Tapas in Upper Street. Picture: Google Maps

A tapas restaurant closed for the last time 24 hours before its licence was to be reviewed by councillors.

Highbury Grove pupils dream up Gunnersaurus as next Disney icon

Tue, 16:43 James Morris
Artela, Renea and Ella with Gunnersaurus at Emirates Stadium. Picture: Daniel Hambury

It has been a tough week for Highbury Grove School – but at least their pupils did it proud.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Highbury Grove placed in special measures after damning Ofsted report – meaning it will become academy

Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Gospel Oak to Barking Overground: Closures could extend into 2018 after design blunder delays works

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

Moped rider fighting for life after crash in Seven Sisters Road

The crash happened near the junction with Thane Villas.

Parents join teachers to rally against Highbury Grove School being turned into academy

Highbury Grove School. Picture: Ken Mears

Staff at posh Highbury Stadium flats told grieving Arsenal fan: ‘Don’t leave your flowers here’

Darren Marsh's family: mum Daphne, brother Kevin and dad Terry lay flowers at Highbury Stadium in 2005. Picture: family of Darren Marsh

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now