Search

Advanced search

Updated

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman on libel payout: ‘It’s unacceptable to have been labelled terrorists’

16:04 01 February 2017

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman Mohammed Kozbar speaks at a central London press conference this afternoon. Picture: James Morris

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman Mohammed Kozbar speaks at a central London press conference this afternoon. Picture: James Morris

Archant

Finsbury Park Mosque was this afternoon “vindicated” after wrongly being labelled a terrorist organisation by a major online database.

Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Ken MearsFinsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Ken Mears

At the High Court today, Thomson Reuters, the owner of World-Check, was forced to pay damages of £10,000. Its incorrect categorisation of the St Thomas’s Road mosque forced the closure of its bank account in 2014.

Legal papers said that after being listed, the only bank which had been willing to offer the mosque an account was the Islamic Bank in Edgware Road. This offers no internet banking or debit services, causing “serious disruption”.

At a press conference in central London this afternoon, chairman Mohammed Kozbar said: “We are very relieved this has been concluded. We were completely baffled in 2014 when our bank account was closed without any reason given.

“No other high street bank would allow us to open another account. Jeremy Corbyn, our local MP, was incredibly supportive and came with us to meet those banks and try to find out what was going on. We thank him for that.

“Having found out about this World-Check listing in 2015, we were able to take legal action. But this issue is bigger than us. It’s unacceptable that any organisation can designate others as terrorists based on poor research.”

It is not known why World-Check, which provides due diligence services to banks and government agencies, categorised the mosque as a terrorist group. However, it had well-documented links to terrorist Abu Hamza until 2005.

But this culture was stamped out when Mr Kozbar joined, and he added: “It has changed from hostile to cohesive atmosphere. It’s not just a mosque, but a community centre open to everybody. We are hosting a community open day on Sunday, for example.

“It’s not fair for us to be labelled a terrorist organisation, but because of what’s happened before [with Hamza], it means we are still subject to attacks.”

Dr Farooq Bajwa, the solicitor who led the claim against Reuters, said: “Finsbury Park Mosque has often been the subject of attacks and it’s very important to have been vindicated. The reasons for this terror listing are unknown to this day.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jeremy Corbyn Mohammed Kozbar High Court London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Updated: Finsbury Park Mosque chairman on libel payout: ‘It’s unacceptable to have been labelled terrorists’

16:04 James Morris
Finsbury Park Mosque chairman Mohammed Kozbar speaks at a central London press conference this afternoon. Picture: James Morris

Finsbury Park Mosque was this afternoon “vindicated” after wrongly being labelled a terrorist organisation by a major online database.

Finsbury Park Mosque wins libel payout after being wrongly linked to terrorism in financial services database

14:32 John Aston
Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Ken Mears

A news agency has agreed to pay Finsbury Park Mosque undisclosed damages after wrongly linking it to terrorism.

Charterhouse: ‘Hogwarts of Clerkenwell’ opens to public for first time

11:32 James Morris
Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

In the heart of Clerkenwell is a hidden palace. The Gazette went along as Charterhouse opened its doors for the first time in 660 years.

Moped raids: Two Islington men charged

10:19 James Morris
The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

Two Islington men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

This week 60 years ago: Holloway man thanked by court for mallet attack

08:58 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 1, 1957

A magistrate told a crook who was hit over the head with a mallet: “That’s one of the occupational hazards of being a thief.”

Made in Islington: Love of ginger beer at root of new Holloway brewery’s mission

Yesterday, 14:52 Sam Gelder
Matthew Armitage in his new brewery.

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we spoke to the man behind a new boozy ginger beer brewery.

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Yesterday, 13:07 Sam Gelder
Mohammed Sharif Omar

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who stabbed his cousin repeatedly in Holloway has been sectioned.

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

Yesterday, 11:57 Sam Gelder
A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Twelve people have been arrested this morning in dawn raids targeting a moped-riding crime gang.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Dangerous Holloway estate was ‘like living in Beirut’

Troubled: The Market Estate was beset by problems

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Mohammed Sharif Omar

Bread loaver? Finsbury Park microbakery kneads your dough

Andy Strang outside Blighty Coffee.

Archway tenant, 71, takes on rent-hiking landlord

Neil Jackson in his kitchen, with homemade cabinets. Picture: Polly Hancock

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now