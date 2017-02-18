Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen
10:34 20 February 2017
Archant
Foodies rejoice! Much-loved Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori will reopen next week after a six-month closure.
The family-run spot in Stroud Green Road had been wowing people with its Japanese and Korean food, with queues regularly stretching out of the door.
But it shut unexpectedly in August. A sign was pinned to the door saying it was closing “for some time” because a rest was needed.
Since then, locals have been eagerly anticipating further announcements, and the Gazette can confirm it will finally reopen its doors on Tuesday next week.
Bookings can be made from Wednesday by popping into the restaurant or giving them a call.