Finsbury Park school in running for funding to improve ‘magical woodland’

Ambler Primary School's Wildwood Project is in line for a £5,000 cash boost Archant

Green-fingered youngsters could be growing their own fruit and veg if their school wins a £5,000 grant.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambler Primary School and Children’s Centre in Blackstock Road has been shortlisted for the Tesco Bags of Help funding scheme.

The money, raised from the 5p carrier bag charge, would go to the school’s Wildwood Project, part of its Field of Dreams initiative. It aims to improve its “magical woodland” area so kids can be taught in the great outdoors, grow their own food and take part in imaginative play.

The bid is spearheaded by the parents and carers group, Friends of Ambler, and the school’s gardening club, Grow Ambler.

A spokeswoman said: “Field of Dreams is a brilliant initiative to bring to life this beautiful place so kids can learn about plants, wildlife and gardening, while enjoying a wonderful outdoor space in the city to read in and have fun!”

Tesco shoppers in local Express and Metro branches can vote for the school until Friday by putting tokens given at the checkout into the Ambler Field of Dreams Wildwood Kid’s Adventure slot.