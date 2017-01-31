Finsbury Park station: ‘Even more disruption’ as southbound staircase set to close

Travel chaos at Finsbury Park station is a regular occurrence in the morning rush-hour. Picture: Darren Maggs Archant

There’s good news and bad news for commuters who travel through Finsbury Park station.

Finsbury Park station. Finsbury Park station.

The good news is the work is almost done building the lift shaft to the northbound Victoria and Piccadilly line platforms – meaning the closed staircase will reopen in mid February after a year out of service.

But the bad news is one of the two main southbound staircases will then be closed instead from February 27 until “late 2017” while the other lift shaft is built.

Annoyingly, Transport for London (TfL) said it expected the closure to be even more disruptive than the existing works because of the higher number of commuters travelling south in the morning rush-hour.

Bosses have now decided, following a trial in November, to introduce a one-way system.

The news is sure to infuriate people who use the station, which is already chaotic during the morning commute and is regularly forced to close due to overcrowding.

Most people would tell you this is due to the closure in July of the Wells Terrace entrance, though TfL denies that has anything to do with it and blames the problems on Tube delays.

To manage the problems caused by the upcoming staircase closure, signs will be put up and announcements will be made at the station.

And TfL says more staff will be on hand to offer help.