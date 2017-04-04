Finsbury Park station: Gazette questions closure stats

Commuters locked out of Finsbury Park station... again. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Transport bosses are investigating whether statistics given to the Gazette about the number of closures at Finsbury Park station are accurate.

We submitted a Freedom of Information request in January to see how many times platforms at the troubled station had been closed since the Wells Terrace exit was shut in July last year.

Transport for London (TfL) came back last month saying the station had partly or fully closed 52 times, including for strikes, but the Gazette sent them dates of apparent closures which had not been included in their figures.

Commuters regularly say the station is dangerous at rush hour due to the huge levels of overcrowding, with most laying the blame at the closure of Wells Terrace, one of the main exits, for major redevelopment work.

Some mornings have even resulted in people being directed to Arsenal station, while the station has been closed for hours on other occasions. A new exit is not planned to open until 2019.

TfL said it would conclude the investigation by April 19, so we can hopefully publish the correct figures then.