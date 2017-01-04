Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Tia Brade Archant

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from Islington since New Year’s Day.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tia Brade and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She was last seen on Sunday evening in the borough but did not return home and has not been heard from since.

It is believed Tia could be in Hastings, East Sussex.

She is a light-skinned black girl, 5ft 8in and of heavy build, with brown eyes and black hair, which she wears in a bun.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Tia can call the Islington Missing Persons Unit on 020 8345 0391 or via 101.