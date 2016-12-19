Green light for 11-storey block on Hackney and Islington border

An artist's impression of the Bridport Place development. Picture: FBM Architects. Archant

Plans for an 11-storey tower block on the Hackney and Islington border have been given the green light.

The development by the Metropolitan Housing Trust will create 32 homes – 50 per cent of which will be “affordable housing” – on a 0.04 hectare bit of grass on the corner of Bridport Place and Wiltshire Row in Hoxton.

Metropolitan has not confirmed what type of “affordable” it will be, but the definition covers council housing and shared ownership, as well as the affordable scheme where renters pay up to 80pc of market rate.