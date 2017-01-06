Archway family nears £44k target for cancer treatment of Sofie, 17

Sofie Lynott was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor two years ago. Picture: Mette Aarup Jensen Archant

An Archway family is about to reach its £44,000 target to fund the cancer treatment of 17-year-old Sofie Lynott.

Sofia, of Pauntley Road, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor two years ago. Chemotherapy has so far been unsuccessful.

The money is required to fund whole-body hyperthermia, a treatment only available in Mexico and Germany. So far, £43,000 has been raised. Mum Mette Aarup Jensen told the Gazette: “It’s amazing and the more we get the better so we can continue treatment if needs be.”

See justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mette-aarupjensen