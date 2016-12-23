Search

Arsenal and Spurs players spread festive cheer at Whittington Hospital

15:29 28 December 2016

Arsenal players Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey with seven-year-old Angel Lilou at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

Arsenal players Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey with seven-year-old Angel Lilou at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

© Dieter Perry

Players from both Arsenal and Spurs spread a little seasonal cheer with some special visits to young patients at Whittington Hospital.

Aaron Ramsey with seven-month-old Albie Hicks Samuels at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter PerryAaron Ramsey with seven-month-old Albie Hicks Samuels at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

The clubs have a long-standing tradition of bringing some Christmas spirit to the Archway hospital. This year Spurs players Toby Alderweireld, Tom Carroll, Vincent Janssen and the Spurs Ladies captain, Jenna Schillaci, went along.

Not to be outdone, Arsenal’s Alexa Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey also dropped by, with all of them handing out presents and meeting some of the young patients and their parents on the children’s ward.

The players, who brought a range of branded goodies as well as board games and signed merchandise, met a number of young fans who were brought to tears at meeting their idols in person.

Majella Travers, matron for the acute paediatrics ward, said: “We are hugely grateful to the players for taking the time to visit the children at this special time of year.

“There was a lot of excitement on the ward and it was lovely to see the look on some our younger patients’ faces – and even some of the parents’ faces too – as they got to meet their heroes in the flesh.

“Christmas is a special time of year, but for our younger patients it can be very difficult to spend that time unwell and in hospital, that’s why visits like this are so important, and I’d like to thank the clubs and the players for their generosity.”

Keywords: Kieran Gibbs Aaron Ramsey Whittington Hospital Archway hospital

