Drink less booze and exercise more, says Islington Council

Cllr Janet Burgess with her New Year health pledge for 2017 Archant

Islington Council’s health leader has asked people to join her in making a New Year pledge to improve their wellbeing in 2017.

The town hall has suggested people should take steps to drink less or exercise more, as it supports Public Health England’s “One You” campaign promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Cllr Janet Burgess, who pledged to start swimming once a month, said: “Lots of us have busy lives and work hard, which makes it hard to prioritise our health.

“But the New Year is a great time to improve our lifestyle, and small changes can make a big difference.”

The council has set up a dedicated health website for people to get a personalised health score. The site also has links to information, services and health apps. Visit oneyouislington.org