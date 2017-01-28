Search

Smoking increases cost of social care in Islington by nearly £4million

07:00 30 January 2017

Smoking increases the cost of social care by millions, say Action on Smoking and Health. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Social care for over-50s in Islington is costing an extra £3.9million a year – because of smoking.

The figures were released today by Action on Smoking and Health, which said smoking is contributing to the UK’s “current social care crisis”.

Islington Council spent £2.1m on social care for over-50s in 2015/16. And Cllr Janet Burgess, the town hall health leader, said smoking is “blighting” the lives of “too many” people in Islington.

She added: “It remains the single biggest cause of preventable ill health, disability and early death, and is a major contributor to the stark health inequalities we see in our borough.

“Stroke, lung disease and other smoking-related disease and disability place a significant burden on local health and social care services.”

But Cllr Burgess said the town hall will continue to spend money on the issue: “Programmes and interventions to stop people taking up smoking, and helping smokers to stop, are an essential part of improving health in Islington, and also reduce future demand on our stretched health and social care services.”

Smoking increases cost of social care in Islington by nearly £4million

