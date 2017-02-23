Search

Advanced search

Swingtrain is ‘hard and fast but unbelievably fun’

12:00 23 February 2017

Swingtrain with Cailtin in Canonbury, Picture: Mark Wheeler

Swingtrain with Cailtin in Canonbury, Picture: Mark Wheeler

© 2016 Mark Wheeler

Zoe Paskett tries out a new exercise class that combines swing dance and aerobics, finding that the exhaustion is outweighed by enjoyment and great music

Comment

It is great how many fun ways there are to exercise that don’t include running.

Running is not for me, however hard I try to force myself to do it and, given that I was snowed on this morning, it seems even less likely that will ever happen.

But in the same realm of full body muscle and cardio workout is something a lot more entertaining: SwingTrain.

From the Dragons Den-backed brains behind the hugely popular Swing Patrol, which now has classes every day of the week, all over the country (I did it before it was cool) comes a more fitness focused dance class.

There is less partner work here, but just as many new dance moves to learn and each one is interspersed with a squat, jog or jump of some kind. Think zumba from the 20s.

At the Walter Sikert Community Centre in Canonbury, around 15 of us are lining up to get sweaty.

“The best thing about SwingTrain is that it’s accessible to everyone, no matter their age, fitness levels or abilities,” says Caitlin, who is leading my class this Saturday morning.

“The music and atmosphere is designed to be supportive and uplifting so that participants won’t even realise they’re burning up to 500 calories an hour because they’re smiling so much.”

Accessibility wise, she’s right – this class has participants from teens to 30-somethings to 50-somethings, some of whom have swung before (not that kind), but many who haven’t.

As for not realising the calorie burn? Yeah, right. It’s hard and it’s fast and there’s not a lot of time to get your breath back. But the smiling part is completely true; it is unbelievably fun and the tunes keep you from wanting to collapse.

Caitlin is upbeat and encouraging, but in an authentic sort of way rather than a toddler-on-speed sort of way.

There’s no embarrassment and no pressure because everyone is so focused on getting the steps right, they haven’t got the time to worry about you.

Hour long SwingTrain classes go on throughout the week in Stoke Newington, Hackney, Archway, Bethnal Green, Canonbury, East Finchley, Hampstead and Kentish Town for £7. swingtrain.com

Keywords: Zoe Paskett Kentish Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Storm Doris: Council closes all Islington parks

27 minutes ago James Morris

All of Islington’s parks have been closed with immediate effect due to Storm Doris.

‘Outstanding’ Monty’s Montessori School fighting threat of closure after decade of service in Archway

07:01 James Scott

A much-loved nursery is fighting the threat of closure after more than a decade of dedicated service in Archway.

Finsbury Park garden which ‘drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes’ is under threat

Yesterday, 13:33 James Morris

A community garden that drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes is under threat – but no one will say who from.

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Yesterday, 11:25 James Morris

In December, TfL snubbed popular opinion to change Archway’s bus system. Last week, this led to a sickening smash between a motorcyclist and bus. The Gazette spoke to an enraged pub landlord who was first on the scene.

This week 60 years ago: Newington Green man collapses after being dragged to inquest from hospital

Yesterday, 09:14 James Morris

A contractor who fell 40ft from a church roof collapsed at an inquest – after he was brought from hospital to give evidence.

MBE foster carers who made ‘huge difference’ in Islington enjoy day out at Buckingham Palace

Tue, 12:13 Sam Gelder

Two foster carers paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Friday after being made MBEs for their years of dedicated work in Islington.

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

Tue, 12:06 Sam Gelder

A police chase through the Cally this morning ended with a man being arrested after allegedly running onto tracks at the Overground station.

Newington Green stabbing: Man chased by gang and knifed multiple times has life-changing injuries

Tue, 10:22 Emma Bartholomew

The young man chased by a gang and stabbed in Newington Green yesterday afternoon has sustained “life-changing” injuries, Scotland Yard has revealed.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Collage by Joe Orton’s killer Kenneth Halliwell goes on display in Islington

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now