Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson PA Archive/PA Images

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Coyle Ward – which deals with surgical, trauma and orthopaedic cases – was shut on Monday after “a number” of people were affected by the virus, a spokesman for the hospital said.

Among patients, 10 showed symptoms of the virus and three were confirmed to have it after testing.

The spokesman added that the ward is expected to open tomorrow after a review by an infection control team.

No new cases have been reported since the outbreak on Monday.

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is one of the most common stomach bugs in the country.

Symptoms include infectious diarrhoea, projectile vomiting, suddenly feeling sick, a fever, headaches, stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The symptoms appear one to two days after infection and usually last for around two or three days.

The NHS advises sufferers to stay at home, drink more water than usual, get plenty of rest and eat plain foods like soup or pasta.

There is no cure for the virus, but those experiencing pain can take paracetamol to ease their symptoms.