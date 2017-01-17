Search

Advanced search

Arsenal History Programme: ‘It feels great to remind Gooners we won two titles at Spurs’

14:12 17 January 2017

Gunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly Hancock

Gunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A very different kind of matchday programme is doing the rounds at Emirates Stadium games this season. The Arsenal History Programme focuses on forgotten facts, and the Gazette speaks to its mastermind, Paul Matz.

Comment
The 10th Arsenal History Programme (v Crystal Palace). Picture: Paul MatzThe 10th Arsenal History Programme (v Crystal Palace). Picture: Paul Matz

Any Arsenal fans nursing a hangover on New Year’s Day would surely have been cheered by the site of the Arsenal History Programme.

After all, what Gooner wouldn’t like to be reminded that Arsenal won the league in their enemy’s back yard?

The programme, now in its 11 edition, began at the start of the season and is sold ahead of every home game.

It shares forgotten facts about Arsenal’s history with the team they are playing on that particular day.

So when Crystal Palace visited on January 1, editor Paul Matz took particular delight in the front cover.

He says: “It was a reminder of when we won the wartime league by beating Palace 9-0 at home in 1943.

Woolwich Arsenal team photo in 1895. Picture: Empics SportWoolwich Arsenal team photo in 1895. Picture: Empics Sport

“As if that wasn’t good enough, the quirk was that during this time, Arsenal were playing at White Hart Lane!

“Everyone knows that Arsenal won the league at Spurs in 1971, but I doubt as many knew it had been done before. That one in particular was nice to share.”

The four-page programme, priced at just £1, isn’t just restricted to history about that day’s opponents.

Paul adds: “For our West Brom programme on Boxing Day, we also ran some pictures of Woolwich Arsenal [as the club was known until 1914] players making Christmas puddings for poor families in 1909.

“Community work is a big part of the club today, and those pictures showed it has always been a part of its culture.”

The programme is compiled by volunteers at the Arsenal History Society, which is an offshoot of the Arsenal Independent Supporters’ Association.

Gunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings, such as this 1930s scrapbook, to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly HancockGunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings, such as this 1930s scrapbook, to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly Hancock

Paul, a lifelong Gooner of 60 years who has a dedicated Arsenal room in his Tannington Terrace home in Highbury, says: “The history society has been going five or six years. We realised at the start of the season that because we do so much work, we should share it more widely with our members and Arsenal supporters.

“We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and history is a big part of us.”

Over the years, Paul and his colleagues – Mark Andrews, Andy Kelly and Tony Attwood – have also sought to right widely circulated wrongs.

He says: “There is so much in Arsenal’s history that is hidden. And there are also lots of mistakes.

“It was reported that that in Arsenal’s first game [the club was born as Dial Square FC], Fred Beardsley was the vice-captain. It was only a few years ago when it was proved that he couldn’t have been – as he was playing for Nottingham Forest that day!

“Another example is the myth behind Arsenal changing from all red shirts to red with white sleeves. Some accounts would have you believe it was a spectator pointing it out at a match.

Arsenal legend George Male, running onto the Highbury pitch in 1934, was one of the first players to don white sleeves. Picture: Barratts/Empics SportArsenal legend George Male, running onto the Highbury pitch in 1934, was one of the first players to don white sleeves. Picture: Barratts/Empics Sport

“It was actually a cartoonist friend of Herbert Chapman [the legendary Gunners manager] who stirred his interest with his drawings of white sleeves, and Chapman took it from there.”

The latest edition of the Arsenal History Programme will be available from vendors outside Emirates Stadium before Sunday’s Premier League game against Burnely. For more information, email paul.matz@aisa.org

Keywords: Hart Lane Premier League Nottingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

16:46 Sam Gelder and Ramzy Alwakeel
The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

15:30 Sam Gelder
The bridge in Finsbury Park

Homeless people who had set up bedrooms under the Finsbury Park bridge in Stroud Green Road have been moved on by Islington Council.

Arsenal History Programme: ‘It feels great to remind Gooners we won two titles at Spurs’

14:12 James Morris
Gunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly Hancock

A very different kind of matchday programme is doing the rounds at Emirates Stadium games this season. The Arsenal History Programme focuses on forgotten facts, and the Gazette speaks to its mastermind, Paul Matz.

Islington start-ups: Kichn, clean eating delivery in Barnsbury Road

10:19 Tara Joshi
Kichn founder Tarquin Orgill, sous chef Suki Tsang and head chef Alfredo Ruiz. Picture: Polly Hancock

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we found a takeaway focusing on “clean eating”.

Holloway photographer Josh Redman on winning at the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2016

Yesterday, 16:55 Alahna Kindred
Josh Redman and his portrait of Frances. Picture: Jorge Herrera

Holloway snapper Josh Redman’s clients include international businesses – but Islington is still his inspiration, he tells the Gazette.

Mayor of Islington’s Civic Awards: Deadline to nominate unsung heroes pushed back to January 26

Yesterday, 15:51 Ramzy Alwakeel
Ben Kinsella Award 2016 winner Filsan Hassan receives her award from (then) Mayor of Islington Cllr Richard Greening and Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel. Picture: Ken Mears

The deadline for nominating your favourite Islington heroes for an award has been extended until Thursday next week.

This week 30 years ago: Pensioners locked out of Islington Council offices in freezing weather

Yesterday, 12:00 James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 16, 1987

Tenants trying to pay their rent were “hopping mad” after being locked out of Islington Council offices.

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

Yesterday, 10:15 James Morris
The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

A man in his 60s was left for dead after being run over in Holloway.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police

Archway drug dealer’s dream to buy a house ends with jail – at age of 18

Eliot Inskip. Picture: City of London Police

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

The bridge in Finsbury Park

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now