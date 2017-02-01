Search

Advanced search

Charterhouse: ‘Hogwarts of Clerkenwell’ opens to public for first time

11:32 01 February 2017

Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

Archant

In the heart of Clerkenwell is a hidden palace. The Gazette went along as Charterhouse opened its doors for the first time in 660 years.

Comment
Charterhouse School pupils were said to have played football in this corridor, leading to an early version of the offside rule. Picture: Lawrence WatsonCharterhouse School pupils were said to have played football in this corridor, leading to an early version of the offside rule. Picture: Lawrence Watson

Islington’s border with the City is incredibly historic. But take a walk around Clerkenwell and it’s easy to feel a little disheartened.

The streets retain their ancient beauty. But with expensive coffee shops and eateries snapping up any vacant space, it’s all starting to feel a little commerical and faceless.

Among all this it’s easy to forget about the incredible heritage of Charterhouse, in Charterhouse Square.

This would be understandable – as it has been closed to the public for its entire 660-year history. Until now.

On Friday, this assembly of historic buildings opened its doors for the first time: an event that had been five years in the making with the Museum of London.

The Gazette went along for a tour, and heard from curator Cathy Ross.

“This place has a feeling of time in the air,” she says. “It has gone from a monastery to Tudor mansions to a school to an almshouse, as it has been for 400 years.

Brothers in the Charterhouse almshouse, which have operated there for 400 years. Picture: Lawrence WatsonBrothers in the Charterhouse almshouse, which have operated there for 400 years. Picture: Lawrence Watson

“Anyone over 60 can live here if they are single and need financial help. You just watch out for vacancies and fill out a long form.”

She continues: “An awful lot of British history has happened here.

“The English Reformation, for example [when the Church of England broke away from the authority of the Pope], was such a dramatic time in 16th century London.

“The Catholics were the biggest landowners but were overthrown, and Charterhouse was taken over by the state. The monastery was knocked down and given to the wealthy followers of Henry VIII.

“Eight monks refused to recognise Henry VIII as head of the church. They were martyred in a gruesome public execution – and the prior’s body was nailed over the Charterhouse door as a warning.”

A boarding school was on the site between 1611 and 1872. And Cathy, who has seen letters from pupils to their parents, reckons it was “all a bit Harry Potter”.

“Some of it is sweet, with ghost stories, but it also looked like a hard life. They would have to follow strict rules and be up at 6am. Some thrived, others found it very hard.

Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence WatsonCharterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

“William Thackeray [novelist, author of Vanity Fair] hated it and called the ‘slaughterhouse school’.

“But Robert Powell went on to form the Scouts and I like to think his experiences here informed his interests: giving young boys something to do outdoors.”

Today, Charterhouse retains its original characteristics thanks to post-war planners, Cathy says.

“In the Second World War, Charterhouse was hit by an incendiary bomb. It was re-built to look just like it was before the fire.

“The architects had a choice: they could have gone for a completely modern building. They decided against it, and you can contrast this with the Barbican nearby, which also suffered bomb damage but was completely redesigned.”

Charterhouse is now open Tuesday to Sunday, and Cathy says it will be a perfect fit. “This is one of few monasteries in an urban landscape. And now it’s part of Clerkenwell being a tourist attraction.

“Clerkenwell, don’t forget, had no status when it was a light industrial area. It’s only in the last 20 years when the industrial buildings have been turned into expensive flats.

“Charterhouse has been hidden from that – but opening to the public fits in with a tourist-y profile.”

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Charterhouse: ‘Hogwarts of Clerkenwell’ opens to public for first time

11:32 James Morris
Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

In the heart of Clerkenwell is a hidden palace. The Gazette went along as Charterhouse opened its doors for the first time in 660 years.

Moped raids: Two Islington men charged

10:19 James Morris
The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

Two Islington men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

This week 60 years ago: Holloway man thanked by court for mallet attack

08:58 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 1, 1957

A magistrate told a crook who was hit over the head with a mallet: “That’s one of the occupational hazards of being a thief.”

Made in Islington: Love of ginger beer at root of new Holloway brewery’s mission

Yesterday, 14:52 Sam Gelder
Matthew Armitage in his new brewery.

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we spoke to the man behind a new boozy ginger beer brewery.

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Yesterday, 13:07 Sam Gelder
Mohammed Sharif Omar

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who stabbed his cousin repeatedly in Holloway has been sectioned.

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

Yesterday, 11:57 Sam Gelder
A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Twelve people have been arrested this morning in dawn raids targeting a moped-riding crime gang.

Finsbury Park station: ‘Even more disruption’ as southbound staircase set to close

Yesterday, 11:03 Sam Gelder
Travel chaos at Finsbury Park station is a regular occurrence in the morning rush-hour. Picture: Darren Maggs

There’s good news and bad news for commuters who travel through Finsbury Park station.

Made in Islington: Japanese cooking classes come to town

Yesterday, 09:59 Sam Gelder
One of the Japanese cooking classes run by the Azuki Foundation

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we feature a charity that brings Japanese culture to the borough.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Mohammed Sharif Omar

Bread loaver? Finsbury Park microbakery kneads your dough

Andy Strang outside Blighty Coffee.

Archway tenant, 71, takes on rent-hiking landlord

Neil Jackson in his kitchen, with homemade cabinets. Picture: Polly Hancock

Donald Trump petition: Islington North has second-highest rate of anti-Trump backing in UK

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA Wire

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now