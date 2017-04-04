Search

Advanced search

Finsbury Rifles: How Islington regiment lost 115 men in Gaza on April 19, 1917

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 April 2017

The Finsbury Rifles in Hertfordshire, 1915.

The Finsbury Rifles in Hertfordshire, 1915.

Archant

Police officer and historian Darren O’Brien tells the story of the day in 1917 the Finsbury Rifles suffered their biggest loss during the First World War.

Comment
Darren O'Brien.Darren O'Brien.

On April 19, 1917, Islington’s Finsbury Rifles regiment suffered devastating losses in Gaza. Later this month, a century since that day, a service in Clerkenwell will commemorate the 115 men who were killed.

Although they are all buried in Israel, St Mark’s Church in Myddleton Square is the home of their memorials – and those of their successors who died in the Second World War.

The history of the Finsbury Rifles begins on March 6, 1860, when it was raised as the 39th Middlesex Rifle Volunteer Corps as a result of French aggressions.

It recruited from of Clerkenwell, Finsbury and Islington, with headquarters at 16 Coldbath Square. The regiment formed part of the volunteer force (now the modern army reserve) and took part in many volunteer reviews and royal inspections. Its HQ moved to Penton Street, where it stayed until 1955.

From the Rifles’ formation, all ranks wore a rifle green uniform with a scarlet collar and cuffs. From 1883 it was allotted to the famous King’s Royal Rifle Corps as one of its volunteer units.

The Finsbury Rifles in Suffolk, 1915.The Finsbury Rifles in Suffolk, 1915.

The regiment was at its annual camp in Dorset when war was declared on August 4, 1914, and immediately returned to its headquarters to start the process of mobilisation. It initially protected a section of the National Railway System in Hampshire, while in April 1915 it joined the 162nd Brigade, the 54th (East Anglian) Division (TF) quartered around Norwich undertaking vital coast defence duties.

The whole division was then transferred to the area around St Albans while it prepared for overseas deployment. On July 8, 1915, orders were received to move abroad and at 6pm on July 29 the Finsbury Rifles boarded HMT Aquitania at Liverpool bound for Gallipoli.

They landed at Suvla Bay on August 10 and within five days were in action against the Turkish forces in the vicinity of Lone Tree Gully with the battalion war diary recording that nine officers and 350 other ranks were killed, wounded or missing.

The Rifles remained in Gallipoli until December and sailed for Egypt where they helped defend the Suez Canal for the next year.

In early March 1917 the regiment prepared for the forthcoming invasion of Palestine. Its turn came on April 19, 1917, at 7.30am, when the Finsbury Rifles and 1st/4th Bn Northants Regiment advanced towards the enemy’s trenches after the use of limited poisonous gas and artillery shells to soften the Turkish trenches had proved ineffective.

"The wounded lay on the ridgeline all day under the murderous fire of the enemy’s machine gun and artillery fire"

Darren O’Brien

This was the first time poison gas had been used by the British in the desert campaign. The attack of both units was quickly halted and the wounded lay on the ridgeline all day under the murderous fire of the enemy’s machine gun and artillery fire. The war diary recorded casualties of 13 officers and 366 other ranks, of whom 115 were killed or died within days. It was the heaviest loss of life suffered by the battalion during the First World War.

On December 21, L/Corp John “Jock” Christie won for the regiment the only Victoria Cross that would be awarded to a member of the Finsbury Rifles. The battalion remained in Palestine until the surrender of the Turkish Forces in October 1918 and the cadre finally returned home on August 3, 1919.

A second battalion was also formed in September 1914 and from 1917 was to fight on the Western Front, where it fought in the Ypres Salient and took its place at the Battle of Passchendaele. It was, however, disbanded on January 31, 1918, due to losses.

A third (reserve) battalion remained in England helping train and supply reinforcements for the two service battalions.

The memorial was organised by Darren, who is writing a book about the regiment. He asks that any information or photographs are passed on to care of The Editor: call 020 7433 0110 or e-mail ramzy.alwakeel@archant.co.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Sobell Leisure Centre gives five-a-side football league the boot to make way for trampoline park

07:00 David Child

Footballers are kicking off over plans to move their five-a-side league out of a leisure centre – to make room for a trampoline park.

Finsbury Park entrepreneur: ‘I fell into depression after beating cancer... my business will help fellow survivors’

Yesterday, 15:25 James Morris

Finsbury Park entrepreneur Lulu Socratous bravely defied pancreatic cancer. But that was when her real problems began, she tells the Gazette.

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Yesterday, 11:31 James Morris

A man died this morning after he was struck by a Northern line train at Archway station.

Drayton Park cafe owner insists: ‘I wasn’t trying to lie about hygiene score’

Yesterday, 11:15 Tom Horton

A disgruntled cafe owner recently given a £2,500 bill for displaying an outdated food hygiene rating has defended his actions, insisting: “I wasn’t trying to lie.”

Highbury shopkeepers plead for CCTV after burglars strike twice in one night

Yesterday, 08:51 David Child

Business owners around Highbury Fields are pleading for more protection from burglars after two independent shops became the latest in the neighbourhood to be hit by raiders.

This week 60 years ago: Pensioner in court over Chapel Market shoplifting

Yesterday, 07:47 James Morris

A 70-year-old pensioner was fined 10 shillings after she admitted shoplifting from the Chapel Market branch of Woolworths.

Islington Council make Arsenal matchday parking gaffe

Tue, 18:32 Sam Gelder

Drivers living in the shadow of the Emirates Stadium were left fuming after an Islington Council gaffe left them thinking matchday parking controls had been changed to 6am.

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Tue, 13:19 James Morris

Two “human” leg bones were left on a Barnsbury pavement for the entire street to see, the man who discovered them said today.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

‘Two human bones found in potato bag’ opposite Barnsbury pub

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Man wanted after hospitalising bus passenger in brutal Upper Street assault

Jailed: Highbury phone thief who fled wrong way down M11 at 90mph

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now