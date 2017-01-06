Islington’s brutalist architecture showcased in new book

Search

16:24 10 January 2017

Quaker Court. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.

Archant

You’ve probably walked past these buildings – and ignored them – dozens of times.

Elia Mews near Angel station. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.Elia Mews near Angel station. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.

But photographer Simon Phipps feels it’s time we started to celebrate the post-war brutalist architecture that is all over the capital.

His new book, Brutal London, showcases some of the better-known examples, like the Trellick Tower and the Barbican Estate, as well as lesser-known housing sites, schools and buildings.

Simon, who runs the New Brutalism accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Tumblr, wants people to look at the designs in a new light as an important part of London’s urban history.

Weston Rise. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.Weston Rise. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.

Brutalist architecture flourished from the 1950s to the 1970s and was used by governments across the world. Its imposing and uncomfortable designs were seen as a reaction by the younger generation to the optimism of their parents’ age. If you’re looking for an example close to home, there’s plenty of them.

There’s the City University building in Northampton Square, Finsbury, which was designed by Sheppard Robson and built between 1960 and 1976; Elia Mews in Islington, designed by the Greater London Council and built in the late 60s; and Quaker Court in Banner Street, Bunhill, also designed by the GLC and built at a similar time.

There’s also the “enduringly impressive” Weston Rise Estate in Pentonville Road, which was designed by Howell, Killick, Partridge and Amis for the GLC and built over five years between 1965 and 1969.

City University. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.City University. Picture: Simon Phipps / Extracted from Brutal London by Simon Phipps.

Brutal London is out now on September Publishing at £14.99.

