Search

Advanced search

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

15:51 28 December 2016

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Guest writer Bill Patey argues the case for a permanent memorial to the 73 people killed when a V2 landed on a Holloway pub on Boxing Day 1944.

Comment
Emy Neighbour was killed in the Mackenzie Road bombing. Picture: Sue CookeEmy Neighbour was killed in the Mackenzie Road bombing. Picture: Sue Cooke

Islington, Boxing Day, 1944. A V2 rocket exploded in Mackenzie Road, Holloway.

At least 73 people were killed and 168 injured, 86 of them severely. Twenty buildings were wrecked, including the Prince of Wales pub.

The V2, launched in Belgium, took less than 20 minutes to reach its destination. It exploded at 9.26pm, leaving a crater 30 feet wide and 15 feet deep. Water and gas mains were cut and the sewer broken. The crater quickly filled with water and nearby basements flooded. Escaping gas caught fire in numerous places. The night was very cold and extremely foggy. The thick smoke from several fires made visibility more difficult and rescue efforts were particularly hazardous: the first vehicle on the scene stopped only a few feet before the crater.

On Christmas Day the pub had been closed, but it reopened the next day with numbers swelled because other pubs nearby had run out of beer. There was a celebration taking place for Emily Neighbour, who had just got engaged.

The proprietors, George and Agatha Streeter, survived the explosion. It forced them under the counter, which protected them from debris when it and they fell into the cellar. That had been in use as an overflow bar and was crowded with drinkers; kids, too, were on the step outside the pub with biscuits and soft drinks when the bomb struck.

Fifteen houses in Mackenzie Road were demolished and 22 in the surrounding streets partially fell down.

The impact was sorely felt. The Hopwoods of 33, Rhodes Street lost five members of their family that night. In 123, Mackenzie Road, directly opposite the pub, seven children aged 14 months to 17 years from the Jarvis family died.

My dad Leonard Patey, who lived in nearby Lough Road recalls: “They were sitting upright, seemingly asleep, with a placard pinned to their chests which said ‘blast’.

“There were no outward signs of injury but each of them was dead.”

Leonard Patey, Bill's father, survived the bombing. Picture: Bill PateyLeonard Patey, Bill's father, survived the bombing. Picture: Bill Patey

My dad also recounted a Polish serviceman in uniform running around like a madman after the bomb went off: he had been walking arm in arm with his girlfriend moments before. His uniform had its shoulder epaulettes burnt off. His girlfriend was never found.

Fate dealt a lucky hand to some, and a cruel one to others. Sue Cooke was a niece of the newly engaged Emy Neighbour. Emy, 18, had been on leave from the Land Army and was celebrating her engagement to Frank Hopwood, a marine. His parents, twin brother George, and sister, plus several friends, were also killed.

Emy’s dad was on voluntary warden duty that night assisting the emergency services and he was given the task of recovering the remains of bodies and putting them in bags. When he found his own daughter was among the dead, the shock was so great he could not speak for days.

Sue Cooke’s mum and eldest sister Mary had the sad task of identifying her by her shoes she was wearing that night. She was buried with 16 others at Islington cemetery in East Finchley. In her grave was a young man called Alfred Syrett.

“He always had a thing for Emy,” said Sue, “and used to say: ‘I’m going to end up with you.’

“And he did!“

Albert Bussey was killed in the pub, too. He’d been to another bar but it was sold out of beer so he went to the Prince of Wales, where his wife worked.

She had a piece of glass taken out of her cheek in 1954, 10 years after the event.

Their daughter lived with them in Chillingworth Road and she ran to the scene and saw people had been blown out of the windows and were on the street. She could only identify her dad by his keys: he had been burnt as the gas main had caught fire.

It seems incredible there is no memorial to commemorate this traumatic event that so affected the lives of so many Islington families and friends. The council has now agreed that in spring an information display board will be placed on the external railings of Paradise Park where the Prince of Wales pub once stood. Lest we forget.

Keywords: Wales Belgium

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

57 minutes ago Sam Gelder
The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

A motorcyclist died in hospital on Christmas Day after a crash in Holloway Road on Christmas Eve.

Holloway shop caught charging over the odds for stamps

16:53 Sam Gelder
The receipt - 10p extra charged per stamp

A woman was sent into a rage after realising her local shop had charged her over the odds for 36 second-class stamps.

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

15:51 Bill Patey
The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Guest writer Bill Patey argues the case for a permanent memorial to the 73 people killed when a V2 landed on a Holloway pub on Boxing Day 1944.

Arsenal and Spurs players spread festive cheer at Whittington Hospital

15:29 Anna Behrmann
Arsenal players Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey with seven-year-old Angel Lilou at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

Players from both Arsenal and Spurs spread a little seasonal cheer with some special visits to young patients at Whittington Hospital.

Jeroen Ensink: Wife blames ‘austerity’ one year after tragic knife death outside Holloway home

13:45 Emily Pennink
Nadja and Jeroen Ensink. Picture: Nadja Ensink/PA Wire

A young mother has blamed “austerity” for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.

This week 60 years ago: Islington Council battles ‘savage’ Tory housing bill

11:01 James Morris
Islington Gazette: December 28, 1956

Does this sound familiar? Just as in 2016, Islington Council ended 1956 fighting a Conservative government’s housing policies.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Mon, 01:02 Emily Banks
Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Grieving fans began gathering tonight outside the Highgate home of singer George Michael who has died at the age of 53.

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Friday, December 23, 2016 Jack Dyson
Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Today the Gazette reveals the list of restaurants and takeaways in Islington that have been dubbed the dirtiest in the borough by a food watchdog in 2016.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Andy Lindup: Devastated family of hit and run crash victim appeal for witnesses

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now