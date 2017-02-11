This week 30 years ago: Cruel ‘your son may have AIDS’ letters circulate in Islington
10:00 13 February 2017
Archant
A mother received an official looking letter saying her son was gay and potentially had AIDS.
But the letter was a cruel hoax.
Headed “North London AIDS Advisory Council”, the letter claimed to be in partnership with Islington Council.
It was feared more were in circulation, and a town hall spokesman said: “It’s entirely bogus. Anyone receiving a copy should take it to the police.”
Meanwhile, claims in the Sun that four Islington councillors ran up rent arrears of more than £4,000 were “lashed” by leader Margaret Hodge after a town hall official leaked the information.
She described it as an “appalling bit of gutter journalism” at a council meeting.