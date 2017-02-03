This week 30 years ago: Highbury schools join forces to save sixth forms
Headteachers at Highbury Grove and Highbury Fields Schools joined forces in a battle to save their sixth forms.
The Inner London Education Authority planned to replace all of Islington’s sixth forms with one huge 1,500-place college.
Highbury Grove’s Lawrie Norcross said: “It would be much more difficult to maintain standards. It is the authoritarian, ‘Big Brother’ knows best attitude I am concerned about.”
Meanwhile, nature lovers were fighting to save an Islington beauty spot from the bulldozer.
The people of Highbury feared homes would be built on Gillespie Park. More than 50 protesters packed a town hall meeting demanding that councillors stop landowners British Rail from selling off the park.