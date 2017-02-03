This week 30 years ago: Highbury schools join forces to save sixth forms

Islington Gazette: February 6, 1987 Archant

Headteachers at Highbury Grove and Highbury Fields Schools joined forces in a battle to save their sixth forms.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Inner London Education Authority planned to replace all of Islington’s sixth forms with one huge 1,500-place college.

Highbury Grove’s Lawrie Norcross said: “It would be much more difficult to maintain standards. It is the authoritarian, ‘Big Brother’ knows best attitude I am concerned about.”

Meanwhile, nature lovers were fighting to save an Islington beauty spot from the bulldozer.

The people of Highbury feared homes would be built on Gillespie Park. More than 50 protesters packed a town hall meeting demanding that councillors stop landowners British Rail from selling off the park.