Search

Advanced search

This week 30 years ago: Margaret Hodge and Islington Council accused of paying ‘blood money’ to satisfy ‘loony left’

09:55 03 January 2017

Islington Gazette: January 2, 1987

Islington Gazette: January 2, 1987

Archant

An Islington Council official disciplined for alleged racial harassment was paid £16,000 to “go quietly”.

Comment

In a secret deal leaked to the Gazette, housing worker Irene Pledger received the pay-off after a tribunal the previous year.

Mrs Pledger, 56, had been due to go back to work after being disciplined, but town hall trade union “militants” had pledged to prevent her from going back.

Cllr David Hyams, leader of the town hall’s Social Democrat opposition, said: “This shabby little deal is the price [Labour] council leader Margaret Hodge [who signed the deal] is prepared to pay to get Mrs Pledger to go quietly.

“They have paid out blood money to satisfy the blood lust of the loony left.”

Keywords: Islington Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Sir Don McCullin: ‘No one is more deserving of a knighthood’, says Finsbury Park childhood friend

Yesterday, 16:55 James Morris
Sir Don McCullin and Terry Silvester pictured at a reunion event at Finsbury Park Conservative Club in 2003. Picture: Terry Silvester

“No one deserves a knighthood more than Sir Don McCullin.” That’s the view of Terry Silvester, a childhood friend of the legendary photographer, after he was named in the New Year Honours list on Saturday.

This week 30 years ago: Margaret Hodge and Islington Council accused of paying ‘blood money’ to satisfy ‘loony left’

Yesterday, 09:55 James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 2, 1987

An Islington Council official disciplined for alleged racial harassment was paid £16,000 to “go quietly”.

Lifelong Arsenal fan Phyllis, 96, finally sees her team in action – and wins her bet

Friday, December 30, 2016 Sam Gelder
Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

“I don’t know why they don’t shoot at the goal as soon as they see it. They seem to pass around too much and miss opportunities.”

Football pundits and fans alike have been saying it about Arsenal for years, and now 96-year-old Phyllis Mallin can see the team’s problem.

Drink less booze and exercise more, says Islington Council

Friday, December 30, 2016 James Morris
Cllr Janet Burgess with her New Year health pledge for 2017

Islington Council’s health leader has asked people to join her in making a New Year pledge to improve their wellbeing in 2017.

Kitten found trapped in van engine compartment in Islington

Friday, December 30, 2016 Sam Gelder
This kitten was found inside the engine compartment of a van in Islington. Picture: Lillys Legacy

This adorable kitten was found trapped in a van’s engine compartment in Islington yesterday.

Off-licence objectors tell Islington Council: ‘Archway has a booze problem’

Friday, December 30, 2016 James Morris
One objector said alcohol abuse 'has become worse' in the area around Archway station. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Drunks vomiting in broad daylight, urinating in “very public places” and sleeping off hangovers in the library.

Third man charged with murder of Pentonville Prison inmate Jamal Mahmoud

Thursday, December 29, 2016 James Morris
Jamal Mahmoud. Picture: Met Police

A third man has been charged with the murder of Jamal Mahmoud in Pentonville Prison.

Menorah festival in Islington: ‘Our Jewish community was forgotten, but now we are growing again’

Thursday, December 29, 2016 James Morris
Rabbi Mendy Korer lights the Menorah with Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

You couldn’t move for people in Islington Green last night, at the annual Menorah lighting festival. Rabbi Mendy Korer tells the Gazette that after decades of inactivity, Islington once again has a vibrant Jewish community.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

Four people were robbed in three separate attacks in the days leading up to Christmas. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Third man charged with murder of Pentonville Prison inmate Jamal Mahmoud

Jamal Mahmoud. Picture: Met Police

Lifelong Arsenal fan Phyllis, 96, finally sees her team in action – and wins her bet

Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

Off-licence objectors tell Islington Council: ‘Archway has a booze problem’

One objector said alcohol abuse 'has become worse' in the area around Archway station. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now