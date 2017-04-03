This week 30 years ago: No town hall trophy parade for Arsenal’s Wembley winners

Arsenal fans were denied the traditional Islington Town Hall trophy parade after the 1987 League Cup final.

The Gunners were playing Liverpool at Wembley that weekend. Club secretary Ken Friar explained: “We had to say no to the council’s offer. The team has another match to play on Wednesday.

“I have discussed it with manager George Graham who feels the players will have to get their feet back on the ground.” Arsenal would go on to win the game 2-1.

