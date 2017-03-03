Search

This week 30 years ago: Police reveal deadly weapons confiscated at Arsenal home games

11:19 06 March 2017

Islington Gazette: March 6, 1987

Archant

Knives, catapults, billiard balls and even CS gas cartridges were among the weapons confiscated by police at Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium.

Police revealed the frightening haul as football hooligans continued to blight the terraces.

Ch Insp James Nicolson, in charge of turnstile searches, said: “I am dismayed that people try to bring these weapons in, but I am delighted we found them.”

Meanwhile, a Barnsbury shopkeeper managed to foil a bungling hooded raider at knifepoint.

The man burst into the Offord Road store and demanded cash from owner Bipin Desin. He made a grab for the till, but Mr Desin pulled off his hood and the man fled.

This week 30 years ago: Police reveal deadly weapons confiscated at Arsenal home games

