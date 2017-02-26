Search

Advanced search

This week 30 years ago: Seven die at Holloway care home

11:51 27 February 2017

Islington Gazette: February 27, 1987

Islington Gazette: February 27, 1987

Archant

A mystery virus killed seven elderly care home residents in the space of a month.

Comment

The seven pensioners, aged 79 to 94, all lived on the same floor of Dorinda Lodge in Lough Road, Holloway. They all suffered symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Experts were trying to identify the killer bug and find out how it spread. Islington Council tried to explain: “It’s traditionally a heavy time of year for deaths of old people.

Meanwhile, an Islington Green School pupil was barred from playing football – because she was a girl.

Natasha Buckley was the U12 team’s star striker, but was stopped from playing in an inter-schools tournament. Natasha, of St Peter’s Street, appealed to get the “boys only” rule relaxed by tournament bosses.

Keywords: Islington Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Saeed Hersi: Missing boy may be in Holloway

08:17 Sam Gelder

Police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Islington.

Islington’s ‘unique’ bereavement service run by volunteers is voted the best around

Yesterday, 13:11 Sam Gelder

Volunteers who help bereaved people through one of the most difficult times in their life have won an award for their work.

Islington Council wants motorists to ditch petrol and diesel cars

Yesterday, 12:57 James Morris

The town hall is planning to help clean Islington’s filthy air by installing 100 roadside electric charging points over the next year.

This week 30 years ago: Seven die at Holloway care home

Yesterday, 11:51 James Morris

A mystery virus killed seven elderly care home residents in the space of a month.

Helena Bonham Carter plays supporting role in South African exchange at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School

Yesterday, 11:04 James Scott

Actress Helena Bonham Carter played a supporting role at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School as she joined a celebration to mark the end of a South African exchange.

Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line to reopen

Sunday, February 26, 2017 Sophie Morton

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak is set to reopen tomorrow.

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Sam Gelder

A man is fighting for his life after a double stabbing in Upper Street last night.

Car overturns in Green Lanes near Clissold Park

Friday, February 24, 2017 Sam Gelder

A car has flipped in Green Lanes this morning, closing the road near Clissold Park.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Weapon charge for girl, 15, after Islington brawl video

Helena Bonham Carter plays supporting role in South African exchange at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School

Islington Council wants motorists to ditch petrol and diesel cars

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now