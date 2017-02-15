This week 60 years ago: Holloway jeweller suspected of Hatton Garden heist

Islington Gazette: February 15, 1957 Archant

A Holloway man was among three suspects in a Hatton Garden burglary.

Edward Savage, a 63-year-old jeweller from Tufnell Park Road, was charged with conspiring with two others to steal precious stones and cash from people’s safe deposits.

He pleaded not guilty at Clerkenwell Magistrates’ Court and was allowed bail at £250.

Meanwhile, a woman returned to her home in Essex Road to find her 51-year-old husband had taken his own life.

Alfred Bodger, a Post Office sorter, was found dead in his kitchen in Sickert Court.

St Pancras Coroners’ Court heard he left a note to his wife, Margaret, saying: “Sorry Marg, I can stand no more.”

The court heard he suffered depression, and had attempted to take his life a few months earlier.