This week 60 years ago: ‘Inhuman cruelty’ from Holloway father who poured hot tea over teenage daughter

Islington Gazette: January 11, 1957 Archant

A 14-year-old girl needed 29 stitches after being attacked in a moment of “inhuman cruelty” – by her father.

The 35-year-old painter, of Hilldrop Road, Holloway, lost his temper when the girl returned home later than usual. She had been to visit her mother, who he was separated from.

Her younger sister was made to watch as he struck her in the stomach, knocking her to the floor.

He then kicked her in the head, before battering her with a saucepan, which bent out of shape. He then broke a china caddy over her head, threw four plates at her and then poured hot tea over her.

Fortunately, she was able to escape on the street and suffered no permanent injuries.

The man admitted wounding causing grievous bodily harm at the Old Bailey and was sentenced to five years in jail. The judge told him it was “inhuman cruelty”.