This week 60 years ago: Islington Council battles ‘savage’ Tory housing bill
11:01 28 December 2016
Archant
Does this sound familiar? Just as in 2016, Islington Council ended 1956 fighting a Conservative government’s housing policies.
At a town hall meeting, the council raised an emergency motion against the government’s “rent bill”.
Members claimed it would result in a “large number” of tenants being evicted due to the bill’s planned rent increases.
Cllr A Wynn, who predicted “misery and poverty”, blasted: “This is Toryism in its nakedness!”
And Cllr A Simpson said: “It would transfer many millions from the pockets of family breadwinners into the pockets of landlords.
“This is a crazy bill to introduce at this particular time! It is a piece of legislation savage in its emphasis.”
In this edition, we reported “intolerable” housing problems in Islington, where “fabulous profits” were nonetheless made by landlords.
Again – does this sound familiar?