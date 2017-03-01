This week 60 years ago: ‘Little old lady had lovely complexion’

Islington Gazette: March 1, 1957 Archant

The people of Upper Holloway and Archway said goodbye to the “little old lady who was always smiling”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patience Barnes, of St John’s Grove, died at the age of 89 while visiting her daughter in Edgware.

We reported how widow Mrs Barnes “retained a lovely complexion to the end”. She was well known to the shoppers of Junction Road, who referred to her as the “little old lady passing by”.

Meanwhile, about 1,500 Scouts and Guides from all parts of Islington met at Union Chapel to commemorate Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout movement, and mark 100 years since his birth.

Lord Baden-Powell was educated at Charterhouse in Clerkenwell and died in 1941. One pack leader used words from one of his speeches: “Press forward with hope, mix it with optimism and temper it with a sense of humour.”