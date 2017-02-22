Search

Advanced search

This week 60 years ago: Newington Green man collapses after being dragged to inquest from hospital

09:14 22 February 2017

Islington Gazette: February 22, 1957

Islington Gazette: February 22, 1957

Archant

A contractor who fell 40ft from a church roof collapsed at an inquest – after he was brought from hospital to give evidence.

Comment

Kenneth Knowles, of Matthias Road, Newington Green, was working on St John’s Church in Hackney with his colleague, 18-year-old Michael Taylor of Copenhagen Street, Islington.

When scaffolding collapsed, they fell to the ground and Michael died. It meant that Mr Knowles was forced to attend his inquest at St Pancras Coroners’ Court.

He was assisted into the court by ambulance men while wearing a dressing gown. As he finished giving evidence, Mr Knowles collapsed. Coroner W Purchase suggested that he “should be taken to hospital”.

The inquest, meanwhile, ruled out that the scaffolding had been erected carelessly, and a verdict of accidental death was given.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Finsbury Park garden which ‘drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes’ is under threat

13:33 James Morris
Paul Saunders in his Stroud Green Road rooftop community garden, Finsbury Park. Picture: Nigel Sutton

A community garden that drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes is under threat – but no one will say who from.

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

11:25 James Morris
Chris Sparks, landlord of the Charlotte Despard pub in Archway Road, at the bus U-turn junction where a motorcyclist crashed on Wednesday. Picture: Polly Hancock

In December, TfL snubbed popular opinion to change Archway’s bus system. Last week, this led to a sickening smash between a motorcyclist and bus. The Gazette spoke to an enraged pub landlord who was first on the scene.

This week 60 years ago: Newington Green man collapses after being dragged to inquest from hospital

09:14 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 22, 1957

A contractor who fell 40ft from a church roof collapsed at an inquest – after he was brought from hospital to give evidence.

MBE foster carers who made ‘huge difference’ in Islington enjoy day out at Buckingham Palace

Yesterday, 12:13 Sam Gelder
Anjana and Krushnah Appiah, MBE Picture date: Friday 17 February 2017. Picture: Daniel Law/PA

Two foster carers paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Friday after being made MBEs for their years of dedicated work in Islington.

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

Yesterday, 12:06 Sam Gelder
Police and paramedics under the Cally Road bridge on Tuesday. Picture: James Morris

A police chase through the Cally this morning ended with a man being arrested after allegedly running onto tracks at the Overground station.

Newington Green stabbing: Man chased by gang and knifed multiple times has life-changing injuries

Yesterday, 10:22 Emma Bartholomew
The Air Ambulance landed on Newington Green. Photo: David Webber

The young man chased by a gang and stabbed in Newington Green yesterday afternoon has sustained “life-changing” injuries, Scotland Yard has revealed.

Islington start-ups: Dame gives women everything they need for a ‘happy period’

Yesterday, 08:42 James Morris
Dame founders Celia Pool and Alec Mills.

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we spotted Dame, a company with a no-nonsense approach to periods.

‘Gruesome scenes’: Man stabbed in broad daylight in Stoke Newington

Mon, 19:28 Emma Bartholomew
Police tape off the scene where a young man was stabbed in Green Lanes. Photo: @romaejaz on Twitter

A young man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after he was stabbed in Green Lanes this afternoon.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Collage by Joe Orton’s killer Kenneth Halliwell goes on display in Islington

The collage by Kenneth Halliwell

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

Queues could often be seen coming out of the door of Dotori. (Picture: Google Maps).

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Chris Sparks, landlord of the Charlotte Despard pub in Archway Road, at the bus U-turn junction where a motorcyclist crashed on Wednesday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn (inset) has objected to the development and basement excavation of a derelict garage in Japan Crescent, Crouch Hill - but council officers want to defy him. Picture: Google Street View/PA

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now