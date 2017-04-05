This week 60 years ago: Pensioner in court over Chapel Market shoplifting
PUBLISHED: 07:47 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 07:48 05 April 2017
Archant
A 70-year-old pensioner was fined 10 shillings after she admitted shoplifting from the Chapel Market branch of Woolworths.
Elizabeth Edwards, of Ellington Street, Holloway, pleaded guilty at Clerkenwell Magistrates’ Court to stealing a jar of coffee, bottle of tomato sauce and pair of rubber heels.
The magistrate, Mr T. Davis, said he took Mrs Edwards’ age into account when sentencing her.
Meanwhile, a cyclist who “didn’t drink” died in a road crash in Finsbury Park. But a post-mortem examination found he had the equivalent of nine pints of beer in his system.
Carpenter Alexander O’Brien, 51, died when he collided with a trolleybus in Seven Sisters Road.
An inquest at St Pancras Coroners’ Court recorded a verdict of accidental death.