This week 60 years ago: Pensioner in court over Chapel Market shoplifting

Islington Gazette: April 5, 1957 Archant

A 70-year-old pensioner was fined 10 shillings after she admitted shoplifting from the Chapel Market branch of Woolworths.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elizabeth Edwards, of Ellington Street, Holloway, pleaded guilty at Clerkenwell Magistrates’ Court to stealing a jar of coffee, bottle of tomato sauce and pair of rubber heels.

The magistrate, Mr T. Davis, said he took Mrs Edwards’ age into account when sentencing her.

Meanwhile, a cyclist who “didn’t drink” died in a road crash in Finsbury Park. But a post-mortem examination found he had the equivalent of nine pints of beer in his system.

Carpenter Alexander O’Brien, 51, died when he collided with a trolleybus in Seven Sisters Road.

An inquest at St Pancras Coroners’ Court recorded a verdict of accidental death.