This week 60 years ago: Stabbing in 20-man Balls Pond Road brawl

Islington Gazette: February 8, 1957 Archant

A suspected knifeman hid his blade in a wasteground, Old Street Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 27-year-old labourer was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another man during a disturbance – involving a crowd of 20 – in Balls Pond Road.

The foot-long sheath knfe was shown to the court, which heard the victim suffered a cut to the hand.

Pc William Walton said: “I saw the accused run away from the crowd. He stooped down and appeared to put something through the fence. I searched the wasteground and found this knife.”

Meanwhile, Islington became the first place in London to have a committee to aid the London Association for the Welfare of the Physically Handicapped.

“We hope other boroughs will follow Islington’s lead,” the committee said.